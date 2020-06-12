Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peracetic Acid Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Wastewater Treatment to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the peracetic acid market and it is poised to grow by $ 320.72 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005176/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peracetic Acid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peracetic Acid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Peracetic acid market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Christeyns NV, Ecolab Inc., Enviro Tech International Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SEITZ GmbH, and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for wastewater treatment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising health concerns due to extensive use of PAA might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-peracetic-acid-market-market-2020-2024-industry-analysis

Peracetic acid market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Peracetic acid market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Food And Beverages
    • Wastewater Treatment
    • Pulp And Paper
    • Healthcare
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43631

Peracetic acid market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our peracetic acid market report covers the following areas:

  • Peracetic acid market: Size
  • Peracetic acid market: Trends
  • Peracetic acid market: Industry Analysis

This study identifies the application of disinfectants in the healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the peracetic acid market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Peracetic acid market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist peracetic acid market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the peracetic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the peracetic acid market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of peracetic acid market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Disinfectants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sanitizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sterilants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver- Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
  • Christeyns NV
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Enviro Tech International Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
  • SEITZ GmbH
  • Solvay SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aAGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aFORMA THERAPEUTICS : Presents Safety, Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Investigational Agent FT-4202 in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease
BU
07:05aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
07:05aAVES ONE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:05aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : to Resume Share Repurchases in 4Q
DJ
07:04aAYIMA PUBL : Report of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") in Ayima Group AB
AQ
07:04aAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aROOTS : Appoints Karuna Scheinfeld as Chief Product Officer
AQ
07:03aWarning on Unauthorised Firm – Ant PoolMining International
PU
07:03a28/05/2020The path towards more sustainable food systems - infographic
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads
5RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group