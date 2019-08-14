Perceptyx Does It Again: Named One of America's Fastest Growing Companies for a 4th Consecutive Year

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 4th consecutive year, Perceptyx has made the prestigious INC 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. The employee survey and people analytics platform to hundreds of global enterprises, including 30 of the Fortune 100, Perceptyx is helping enterprises transform the way they leverage their people data to drive business success. Following the recent news of partnership with growth equity firm TCV , Perceptyx is poised to further extend their lead as a talent analytics powerhouse within the Human Capital Management (HCM) marketplace.



“We’re proud to be recognized among America’s fastest growing companies once again,” says John Borland, CEO and co-founder of Perceptyx. “Our growth has been tremendous over the last decade, experiencing strong double-digit annual growth every year. Our culture of innovation, off-the-charts customer retention, and the increasing market demand for a more integrated approach to talent analytics continues to fuel our success.”

Founded in 2003, Perceptyx provides deep insights into an organization's people, giving leaders the data and insight they need to improve the employee experience, predict challenges in the business, and drive strategic action to deliver improved business performance. Leveraging advancements in machine learning, and the growing volume and availability of business and people data, Perceptyx is at the forefront of the talent analytics market, delivering on the demand for deeper talent insights that enable Human Resources (HR) to be more strategic partners to the business.

With strong three-year growth of 137%, Perceptyx was ranked no. 2760 in this year’s INC 5000 list, up from 3980 in 2018. Experiencing record-setting revenue growth in the 2019 fiscal year, and a fresh injection of growth capital to further accelerate its pace, Perceptyx is looking forward to an even more impressive ranking in the 2020 INC 5000 list.

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been revolutionizing the employee survey and people analytics industry, delivering enterprise-level employee surveys and people analytics to more than 30% of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx technology makes it easy for managers and HR or business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo – to help people and organizations thrive.

Media Contacts

Perceptyx

Daniel Norwood

Phone: 951.526.2422

dnorwood@perceptyx.com



