Perceptyx Named One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the 4th Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 4th consecutive year, Perceptyx has made the prestigious INC 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. A recognized leader in people analytics, Perceptyx specializes in facilitating organizational change through the strategic use of employee surveys and management consulting. Longtime partners with many of the world's largest organizations, Perceptyx is uniquely capable of delivering insights across heavily distributed organizations with complex hierarchies in a way that’s as unique as an organization’s culture and brand.



“We’re proud to be recognized among America’s fastest growing companies again,” says John Borland, Co-founder and CEO of Perceptyx. “We believe that our clients are the real heroes of their organizations. It has been our honor to help so many of the world’s best companies realize their goals for strategic HR.”

Since 2003, Perceptyx has worked hard to earn the trust of many of the world’s largest and best-known brands, investing heavily in technology and the consulting practice to continually deliver thought leadership and insights that facilitates real change within an organization. This has led to tremendous growth and recently international expansion. With new offices in London and Amsterdam, Perceptyx is positioned to meet the growing demand within Europe, and better able to support global organizations.

John Borland adds that “our mission is to help people and organizations thrive. Our continued growth is evidence of our team’s dedication to our core values , and their continued efforts to pioneer new and innovative solutions that give companies the insights they need to make better decisions with greater speed and confidence.”

About Perceptyx: Perceptyx people analytics and employee surveys has helped hundreds of the world’s largest and most complex organizations to truly listen to their employees and immediately discover the insights they need to make business decisions with greater speed and confidence. A trusted partner to companies like Nike, P&G, 21st Century Fox, and Hitachi, Perceptyx has been enabling people and organizations to thrive for over 15 years.

