Perdue Farms : IPPE Recognizes Three Perdue Associates as '30 Under 30' Young Leaders

Salisbury, Md. (Tuesday, March 12, 2019) - Three Perdue associates were among 30 industry professionals recognized for their leadership qualities by the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) as part of its Young Leaders '30 Under 30' program during the February expo in Atlanta. The award ceremony took place inside the expo's Georgia World Congress Center, where 30,000 industry employees gathered for the three-day event.

Those recognized were:

Matt Aderhold, Feed Mill Superintendent, Forsyth, Ga.

Ebony Harris, Flock Advisor, Dillon, S.C.

Monique Nelson, Food Safety Supervisor, Accomac, Va.

Through exposure to the world's largest annual trade show involving the production and processing of meat and poultry products and the manufacturing of feed and pet food products, the '30 Under 30' program provides industry education and further training in each person's respective industry and exposes them to the latest technology.

Recipients received a plaque recognizing them as a 'Young Leader,' complimentary registration to the 2016 IPPE, attendance to all complimentary education programs and one paid workshop, breakfast with a keynote speaker and two complimentary nights of lodging.

The '30 Under 30' program winners must be employees at companies that are directly involved in the production and/or processing of poultry and meat or the production of animal or poultry feed and are active members of either the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association or the North American Meat Institute. Applicants were judged by a panel of industry professionals, in part, on a short essay on what primary challenges they believe their industry will face in the next five years and how should the industry address those issues.