Perdue Owns Digital Dinnertime With Recipe Targeting Strategy

Chicory plans and executes digital campaign for Perdue that drives a $6.88 return on ad spend (ROAS)

Contemplating how to make your brand stand out is as existential as it gets for marketers. As you think of ways to outdo your last campaign, you might sit and ask yourself, “what’s our purpose?” Except you’re thinking about the meaning of chicken and not the meaning of life.

Your next move might be to brainstorm snazzy new packaging ideas, clever product names, or a punny tagline, with hopes that it’s catchy enough way to sway shoppers.

But why not try something that’ll guarantee interaction with your target audience—like appearing on a recipe?

This is how Perdue worked with Chicory to own dinnertime across the tech company’s network of over 1,000 recipe blogs. When shoppers browsed their favorite food blogs for meals like Easy Baked Chicken Breasts or Crispy Chicken Thighs, a Perdue ad appeared within that recipe. These Premium ad units were designed to help Perdue align its various products (like breasts, thighs and patties) with recipes that called for each particular cut.

Chicory’s influence extended beyond its network, also prospecting and retargeting consumers who viewed chicken recipes with display ads around the web.

And for the shoppers prepared to purchase as they planned, Chicory made all of its media shoppable with Click-to-Cart tech, encouraging basket building at online grocery retailers. Recipes on Perdue’s website were also made shoppable, allowing consumers to add every ingredient needed to make a chicken dish into their online carts seamlessly.

Understanding the importance of an omnichannel approach, Chicory supplemented their ecommerce efforts by measuring the offline impact of the digital media campaign by leveraging the IRI Match Market Testing™ solution to apply the appropriate statistical rigor to isolate the impact of the campaign accounting for competitive and causal variables.

Results were impressive:

$6.88 Return on Ad Spend at brick-and-mortar stores

6.1% Sales Lift at a national retailer

$19,983,641.00 total dollar sales during IRI analysis period

“We’re thrilled to prove the value of owning recipe inspiration moments online,” said Chicory CEO Yuni Sameshima. “We have invested in recipes since day one, understanding that this is the number one way consumers build their shopping lists. Working with thought leaders like Perdue cements our core belief that presenting your brand in these moments of inspiration can drive sales for your brand holistically.”

About Chicory

Chicory is a technology company based in New York City that uses artificial intelligence to create digital grocery experiences. In 2014, Chicory launched its core product, the "Get Ingredients" button, which allows consumers to get to online recipe ingredients delivered from various grocers and retailers. Within two years, Chicory added over 1,000 recipe partners and became the largest shoppable recipe network in the country. They launched an advertising platform in 2016, leveraging their network to help food brands reach consumers who are in-market for grocery and CPG products. Today, Chicory reaches approximately 80 million unique monthly users and has partnered with companies like Peapod, Time, Inc., and General Mills International to lay the groundwork for the future of grocery. To learn more, please visit https://chicory.co/.

