Perdue Owns Digital Dinnertime With Recipe Targeting Strategy

Contemplating how to make your brand stand out is as existential as it
gets for marketers. As you think of ways to outdo your last campaign,
you might sit and ask yourself, “what’s our purpose?” Except you’re
thinking about the meaning of chicken and not the meaning of life.
Your next move might be to brainstorm snazzy new packaging ideas, clever
product names, or a punny tagline, with hopes that it’s catchy enough
way to sway shoppers.
But why not try something that’ll guarantee interaction with your target
audience—like appearing on a recipe?
This is how Perdue worked with Chicory to own dinnertime across the tech
company’s network of over 1,000 recipe blogs. When shoppers browsed
their favorite food blogs for meals like Easy Baked Chicken Breasts or
Crispy Chicken Thighs, a Perdue ad appeared within that recipe. These
Premium ad units were designed to help Perdue align its various products
(like breasts, thighs and patties) with recipes that called for each
particular cut.
Chicory’s influence extended beyond its network, also prospecting and
retargeting consumers who viewed chicken recipes with display ads around
the web.
And for the shoppers prepared to purchase as they planned, Chicory made
all of its media shoppable with Click-to-Cart tech, encouraging basket
building at online grocery retailers. Recipes on Perdue’s website were
also made shoppable, allowing consumers to add every ingredient needed
to make a chicken dish into their online carts seamlessly.
Understanding the importance of an omnichannel approach, Chicory
supplemented their ecommerce efforts by measuring the offline impact of
the digital media campaign by leveraging the IRI Match Market Testing™
solution to apply the appropriate statistical rigor to isolate the
impact of the campaign accounting for competitive and causal variables.
Results were impressive:
-
$6.88 Return on Ad Spend at brick-and-mortar stores
-
6.1% Sales Lift at a national retailer
-
$19,983,641.00 total dollar sales during IRI analysis period
“We’re thrilled to prove the value of owning recipe inspiration moments
online,” said Chicory CEO Yuni Sameshima. “We have invested in recipes
since day one, understanding that this is the number one way consumers
build their shopping lists. Working with thought leaders like Perdue
cements our core belief that presenting your brand in these moments of
inspiration can drive sales for your brand holistically.”
About Chicory
Chicory is a technology company based in New York City that uses
artificial intelligence to create digital grocery experiences. In 2014,
Chicory launched its core product, the "Get Ingredients" button, which
allows consumers to get to online recipe ingredients delivered from
various grocers and retailers. Within two years, Chicory added over
1,000 recipe partners and became the largest shoppable recipe network in
the country. They launched an advertising platform in 2016, leveraging
their network to help food brands reach consumers who are in-market for
grocery and CPG products. Today, Chicory reaches approximately 80
million unique monthly users and has partnered with companies like
Peapod, Time, Inc., and General Mills International to lay the
groundwork for the future of grocery. To learn more, please visit https://chicory.co/.
