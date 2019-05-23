Perdue Premium Meat Company to Acquire Panorama Meats

The nation’s largest producer of grass-fed, organic beef to grow with support of new resources

Panorama Meats®, the nation’s largest producer of 100 percent grass-fed and grass-finished certified organic beef, today announced they were joining Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., an industry leader in sustainable agriculture and humane animal care. Panorama will be the most recent brand to join the Perdue Farms family of sustainable premium meat companies that include Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Prairie Grove® and Sioux-Preme® Packing Co. Panorama’s nearly 50 independent family ranchers raise U.S. born cattle and span seven states and one million acres of USDA Certified Organic grasslands in Northern California, Southern Oregon, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

“Perdue Premium Meat Company brings long-term stability and shared resources that will help our business continue to grow,” said Lori Carrion, Chief Executive Officer of Panorama Meats. “Working alongside great brands like Niman Ranch and Coleman Natural, we will be able to invest in our future and expand our reach so more people have access to organic American grass-fed beef raised by independent family farmers committed to stewarding our country’s valuable rangelands.”

Known for its humane animal care, commitment to traditional ranching practices, and conservation efforts of America’s grasslands, Panorama is a natural fit with the all-natural, humane animal care leaders at Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. based in Colorado.

“We are honored to welcome the leader in U.S. grass-fed and finished beef into our family of specialty brands. As the premium meat division of Perdue Foods grows with a collection of best in class, iconic U.S. family farmer and rancher based businesses, customers and consumers will have greater trust in their meat choices,” said Jeff Tripician, President of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. “Panorama’s experienced team has proven since their launch in 2002 to be savvy business leaders who have used their platform to drive their values, including preserving rangeland, supporting organic practices, and providing economic opportunities for family ranchers. Perdue Premium Meat Company specifically identified Panorama as a perfect fit to enter the organic grass-finished business and will do everything we can to help them continue to thrive.” Panorama will remain in Woodland California and be led by their longstanding leadership team and staff.

“We’ve looked at what Niman Ranch has built over time and how Perdue Farms has worked with them since their acquisition in 2015 and knew it would be a wonderful partnership,” said Carrion. “Today’s announcement is a continued commitment to our ranchers and customers with the same focus on sustainability and pastured agriculture for generations to come.”

About Panorama Meats

Founded in 2002, Panorama raises cattle on pastures of grasses, legumes and range forage by nearly 50 family ranchers throughout the United States, representing more than 1 million acres of USDA Certified Organic land. Panorama cattle are never administered hormones or antibiotics and never fed animal by-products. Panorama Grass-fed Beef can be found throughout the United States at Whole Foods Market, independent retailers, restaurants, food service distributors and purchased direct online.

About Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc.

Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. (PPMC) is a subsidiary of Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers and farmers with trusted choices in products and services. As the specialty natural meats division, PPMC offers a portfolio of best-in-class, multi-protein, no-antibiotics-, no-hormones-ever products under the Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, SiouxPreme®, Prairie Grove® and Panorama Meats® brands. Our brands are supported by U.S. farmers and ranchers who share our belief in sustainable agriculture and humane animal care practices.

