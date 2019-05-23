Perdue Premium Meat Company to Acquire Panorama Meats

Panorama
Meats®, the nation’s largest producer
of 100 percent grass-fed and grass-finished certified organic beef,
today announced they were joining Perdue
Premium Meat Company, Inc., an industry leader in sustainable
agriculture and humane animal care. Panorama will be the most
recent brand to join the Perdue Farms family of sustainable premium meat
companies that include Niman
Ranch®, Coleman
Natural®, Prairie
Grove® and Sioux-Preme® Packing Co.
Panorama’s nearly 50 independent family ranchers raise U.S. born cattle
and span seven states and one million acres of USDA Certified Organic
grasslands in Northern California, Southern Oregon, Montana, South
Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Colorado.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005226/en/
Panorama Meats supports U.S. family ranchers who raise organic, grass-fed beef to support the growing market demand. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Perdue Premium Meat Company brings long-term stability and shared
resources that will help our business continue to grow,” said Lori
Carrion, Chief Executive Officer of Panorama Meats. “Working alongside
great brands like Niman Ranch and Coleman Natural, we will be able to
invest in our future and expand our reach so more people have access to
organic American grass-fed beef raised by independent family farmers
committed to stewarding our country’s valuable rangelands.”
Known for its humane animal care, commitment to traditional ranching
practices, and conservation efforts of America’s grasslands, Panorama is
a natural fit with the all-natural, humane animal care leaders at Perdue
Premium Meat Company, Inc. based in Colorado.
“We are honored to welcome the leader in U.S. grass-fed and finished
beef into our family of specialty brands. As the premium meat division
of Perdue Foods grows with a collection of best in class, iconic U.S.
family farmer and rancher based businesses, customers and consumers will
have greater trust in their meat choices,” said Jeff Tripician,
President of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. “Panorama’s experienced
team has proven since their launch in 2002 to be savvy business leaders
who have used their platform to drive their values, including preserving
rangeland, supporting organic practices, and providing economic
opportunities for family ranchers. Perdue Premium Meat Company
specifically identified Panorama as a perfect fit to enter the organic
grass-finished business and will do everything we can to help them
continue to thrive.” Panorama will remain in Woodland California and be
led by their longstanding leadership team and staff.
“We’ve looked at what Niman Ranch has built over time and how Perdue
Farms has worked with them since their acquisition in 2015 and knew it
would be a wonderful partnership,” said Carrion. “Today’s announcement
is a continued commitment to our ranchers and customers with the same
focus on sustainability and pastured agriculture for generations to
come.”
About Panorama Meats
Founded in 2002, Panorama raises cattle on pastures of grasses, legumes
and range forage by nearly 50 family ranchers throughout the United
States, representing more than 1 million acres of USDA Certified Organic
land. Panorama cattle are never administered hormones or antibiotics and
never fed animal by-products. Panorama Grass-fed Beef can be found
throughout the United States at Whole Foods Market, independent
retailers, restaurants, food service distributors and purchased direct
online.
About Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc.
Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. (PPMC) is a subsidiary of Perdue
Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture
company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are
empowering consumers, customers and farmers with trusted choices in
products and services. As the specialty natural meats division, PPMC
offers a portfolio of best-in-class, multi-protein, no-antibiotics-,
no-hormones-ever products under the Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®,
SiouxPreme®, Prairie Grove® and Panorama Meats® brands. Our brands are
supported by U.S. farmers and ranchers who share our belief in
sustainable agriculture and humane animal care practices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005226/en/