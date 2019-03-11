Log in
Perelson Weiner : Expands Trust and Estate Talent

03/11/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

Perelson Weiner today announced Jay Scheidlinger, CPA, JD and Lauren Jones, JD have joined the firm's Trust and Estates practice. "Our work with clients involves a common theme – taking a comprehensive view of personal, business, family and philanthropic values," commented Ronald G. Weiner, Chairman of the firm. "With the addition of these highly experienced people, we continue to expand our capacity to deliver our integrated approach involving income tax and estate planning to our clients."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005650/en/

Jay Scheidlinger, CPA, JD and Lauren Jones, JD (Photo: Business Wire)

Jay Scheidlinger, Partner, has over 25 years of tax experience in the accounting profession, specializing in tax planning and compliance for high net worth individuals, complex estates and trusts, and gifts. He has published several articles in the New York Law Journal and the Journal of Accountancy. Jay received his Bachelors of Arts in Accounting from Queens College and his Juris Doctor Degree from Hofstra University's School of Law. Jay is a member of the AICPA and is a member of the NYSSCPA's Family Office Committee. Recently, Jay received a Distinguished Author Award from Trusts & Estates for Coming to America: Legal and financial planning challenges faced by practitioners when advising immigrant clients, which he co-authored with Steve Maggi, and Jonathan L. Shenkman. https://pwcpa.com/thought-leadership.

Lauren Jones, Managing Director, is a wealth-planning attorney with nearly 10 years of experience in advising high and ultra-high net worth clients and family offices. She counsels clients on a variety of domestic and international tax and estate planning matters, including domestic and foreign trusts, structuring inbound and outbound investments, and pre-immigration and expatriation planning. She also advises on private foundations and donor advised funds. Lauren is a graduate of Harvard College, A.B., cum laude, in Social Studies, and Cornell Law School, J.D.

Perelson Weiner LLP is a leading advisory and full-service accounting firm where longstanding client relationships and technical expertise come together to positively impact our clients’ lives and businesses. We help our clients achieve an integrated, coherent and understandable approach to address the financial complexities facing businesses and individuals today. The firm is a member of the SEC Practice Section and the Private Company Practice Section of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a member of PrimeGlobal, an association of independent firms across the U.S. and in more than 80 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
