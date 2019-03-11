Perelson Weiner : Expands Trust and Estate Talent

Perelson Weiner today announced Jay Scheidlinger, CPA, JD and Lauren
Jones, JD have joined the firm's Trust and Estates practice. "Our work
with clients involves a common theme – taking a comprehensive view of
personal, business, family and philanthropic values," commented Ronald
G. Weiner, Chairman of the firm. "With the addition of these highly
experienced people, we continue to expand our capacity to deliver our
integrated approach involving income tax and estate planning to our
clients."
Jay Scheidlinger, Partner, has over 25 years of tax experience in the
accounting profession, specializing in tax planning and compliance for
high net worth individuals, complex estates and trusts, and gifts. He
has published several articles in the New York Law Journal and the
Journal of Accountancy. Jay received his Bachelors of Arts in Accounting
from Queens College and his Juris Doctor Degree from Hofstra
University's School of Law. Jay is a member of the AICPA and is a member
of the NYSSCPA's Family Office Committee. Recently, Jay received a
Distinguished Author Award from Trusts & Estates for Coming
to America: Legal and financial planning challenges faced by
practitioners when advising immigrant clients, which he
co-authored with Steve Maggi, and Jonathan L. Shenkman. https://pwcpa.com/thought-leadership.
Lauren Jones, Managing Director, is a wealth-planning attorney with
nearly 10 years of experience in advising high and ultra-high net worth
clients and family offices. She counsels clients on a variety of
domestic and international tax and estate planning matters, including
domestic and foreign trusts, structuring inbound and outbound
investments, and pre-immigration and expatriation planning. She also
advises on private foundations and donor advised funds. Lauren is a
graduate of Harvard College, A.B., cum laude, in Social Studies, and
Cornell Law School, J.D.
Perelson Weiner LLP is a leading advisory and full-service accounting
firm where longstanding client relationships and technical expertise
come together to positively impact our clients’ lives and businesses. We
help our clients achieve an integrated, coherent and understandable
approach to address the financial complexities facing businesses and
individuals today. The firm is a member of the SEC Practice Section and
the Private Company Practice Section of the American Institute of
Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a member of PrimeGlobal, an
association of independent firms across the U.S. and in more than 80
countries.
