Perennial Energy : MAJOR TRANSACTION GRANT OF WAIVER UNDER RULE 14.41(a) OF THE LISTING RULES AND DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

11/26/2019 | 04:13am GMT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Perennial Energy Holdings Limited

久泰邦達能源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2798)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

GRANT OF WAIVER

UNDER RULE 14.41(a) OF THE LISTING RULES

AND

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

References are made to the announcements of Perennial Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 5 November 2019 and 22 November 2019 in relation to the proposed acquisition of the mining business at the Xiejiahegou Underground Coal Mine in Guizhou Province, the People's Republic of China and the obtainment of written shareholder's approval to approve the Proposed Acquisition (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for the approval of the Proposed Acquisition. Accordingly, the Company has obtained a written Shareholder's approval from Spring Snow to approve the Proposed Acquisition, the terms and conditions of the Transfer Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company shall despatch the Circular to its Shareholders within 15 business days after the publication of the Company's announcement dated 5 November 2019 (i.e. on or before 26 November 2019).

- 1 -

Since the Company requires additional time to prepare and finalise the necessary information for inclusion in the Circular, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules (the "Waiver") and the Stock Exchange has granted the Waiver to the Company on the basis that the Company will despatch the Circular to its Shareholders on or before 24 December 2019. The Stock Exchange may change the Waiver if the Company's situation changes.

By order of the Board

PERENNIAL ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Yu Bangping

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Bangping, Mr. Sun Dawei, Mr. Wang Shize, Mr. Li Xuezhong, Mr. Lam Chik Shun, Marcus, Mr. Yu Zhilong and Mr. Yuxiao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Fong Wai Ho, Mr. Punnya Niraan De Silva, Ms. Cheung Suet Ting, Samantha and Mr. Wang Xiufeng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 04:12:03 UTC
