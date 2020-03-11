Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
All News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Perennial International : Notification of Board Meeting

03/11/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

恒都集團有限公司*

PERENNIAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 00725)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors of Perennial International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a board meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 to approve, inter alia, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and to consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Perennial International Limited

LAI WING HONG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Mon Chung Hung, Mr. SIU Yuk Shing, Marco, Ms MON Wai Ki, Vicky and Ms. MON Tiffany, the non-executive Director is Ms. KOO Di An, Louise and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. LAU Chun Kay, Mr. LEE Chung Nai, Jones and Ms CHUNG Kit Ying.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Perennial International Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:04:05 UTC
