Perennial International : Notification of Board Meeting

恒都集團有限公司*

PERENNIAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 00725)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors of Perennial International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a board meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 to approve, inter alia, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and to consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

Hong Kong, 10 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Mon Chung Hung, Mr. SIU Yuk Shing, Marco, Ms MON Wai Ki, Vicky and Ms. MON Tiffany, the non-executive Director is Ms. KOO Di An, Louise and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. LAU Chun Kay, Mr. LEE Chung Nai, Jones and Ms CHUNG Kit Ying.