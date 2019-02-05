Perennials Embraces Texture with No Hard Feelings Collection

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics, a leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced the debut of No Hard Feelings, a new collection of sophisticated 100% solution-dyed acrylic fabrics inspired by glamorous soft texture. There are "no hard feelings" when it comes to mishaps and messes. Perennials clients enjoy no-fuss luxury with our innovative performance fabrics. No Hard Feelings introduces four cozy new qualities—Wit's End, Wild Child, Homespun, and Lovey Dovey—that celebrate chunky wovens and soft chenille. The collection also debuts 11 new colorways: Vapor, Rocky Road, Umber, Spicy, White Pepper, Goody Two-Shoes, and Ice Queen, Hot Stuff, Goth, Earth Mother, and Cool Dude.

No Hard Feelings offers comfort while elevating outdoor and indoor spaces with textural sophistication. The four new qualities play with depth and weave while maintaining an incredibly soft touch. Wit's End is a hefty twill quality that is charming enough for a Parisian patisserie, yet soft enough for a mountain chateau. Similarly, Wild Child is a tweed-like multicolored fabric that exudes bohemian chic. With a focus on blended colors and exciting weaves, the spring collection is intriguing and indulgent.

A standout in the collection, and certain-to-be client favorite, Homespun is a comfy quality that features rich high and low color variation. Homespun works well in both formal and casual environments and appeals to clients around the globe. No Hard Feelings also introduces a new chenille quality, Lovey Dovey—a snug sophisticated cloth that has an aged appearance. A fabulous upholstery option, clients will fall in love at first touch due to Lovey Dovey's understated opulence.

The No Hard Feelings collection was a technical endeavor for the Perennials designers and weavers. From inception to finish, the collection went through many stages of development, focusing on intricate color blending through yarn plying and woven structures. "We are exceptionally proud of the innovation and craftsmanship that went into this remarkable collection," says Ann Sutherland, CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "Our design team worked hand-in-hand with our mill, through many revisions, to perfect this beautifully textured collection. With this collection, we are able to make clients' dreams of living in the lap of livable luxury a reality."

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant fabrics and rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials fabrics are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained. The fabrics in this collection feature Perennials' Nano Seal™ finish for extra protection against the elements. More than just a coating, Perennials Nano Seal™ is molecularly bonded with the fibers providing long- lasting protection even after repeated washings.

The No Hard Feelings collection is available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

