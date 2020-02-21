Log in
Perenti Global : Savannah Project contract executed

02/21/2020 | 04:17am EST

21 February 2020

Savannah Project contract executed

Perenti (ASX: PRN) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, leading hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has formally been awarded a contract by Panoramic Resources at the Savannah Project in the Kimberley, after receiving preferred contractor status last month (see ASX release dated 30 January 2020).

Under the circa $200 million contract, Barminco will undertake mine development, production, and haulage over a three-year term at the nickel-copper-cobalt project, with approximately 170 people expected to be employed.

Barminco has been in discussions with Panoramic over recent weeks to develop a mobilisation plan and contract mining is expected to commence in early March 2020.

Perenti Managing Director Mark Norwell said: "We are pleased to have been formally awarded the contract and look forward to working closely with Panoramic to deliver on this project."

For and on behalf of Perenti

Mark Norwell

Managing Director and CEO

-ENDS-

Investor enquiries:

Media enquiries:

Engelbert Bets

Adrian Watson

General Manager - Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Senior Director

Perenti

FTI Consulting

+61 8 477 322 607

+61 8 9321 8533

Level 2, 202 Pier Street

PO Box 8286

T +61 8 9421 6500

Perth WA 6000

Perth WA 6849

E investorrelations@perentigroup.com

Australia

Australia

Perenti Global Limited ABN 95 009 211 474 (ASX: PRN) (Perenti)

perentigroup.com

Perentiis a diversified global mining services group with businesses in surface mining, underground mining and mining support services. The Group was founded in Kalgoorlie in 1987 and is today one of the world's largest companies providing surface and underground mining at scale. Headquartered in Australia, Perenti has operations and offices in 13 countries across four continents, employs around 8,000 mining professionals and is creating enduring value and certainty for clients on some of the world's largest mining projects.

Disclaimer

Perenti Global Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:16:00 UTC
