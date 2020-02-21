Perenti Global : Savannah Project contract executed

21 February 2020

Savannah Project contract executed

Perenti (ASX: PRN) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, leading hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has formally been awarded a contract by Panoramic Resources at the Savannah Project in the Kimberley, after receiving preferred contractor status last month (see ASX release dated 30 January 2020).

Under the circa $200 million contract, Barminco will undertake mine development, production, and haulage over a three-year term at the nickel-copper-cobalt project, with approximately 170 people expected to be employed.

Barminco has been in discussions with Panoramic over recent weeks to develop a mobilisation plan and contract mining is expected to commence in early March 2020.

Perenti Managing Director Mark Norwell said: "We are pleased to have been formally awarded the contract and look forward to working closely with Panoramic to deliver on this project."

For and on behalf of Perenti

Mark Norwell

Managing Director and CEO

