Perenti Global : surface business secures more than $150M in work

02/20/2020 | 03:53am EST

20 February 2020

Perenti surface business secures more than $150 million in work

Perenti (ASX: PRN) is pleased to announce its Surface Mining Industry Sector Group (ISG) has been awarded $155.5 million in new and extended contracts.

Perenti Group Managing Director Mark Norwell said the contracts reflected Perenti's ability to deliver value for its clients by performing quality work across the Group's diverse Surface portfolio.

"We have been targeting a strong pipeline of surface and underground work and I am pleased we continue to convert these opportunities into secured contracts across a range of different projects in both Australia and Africa," Mr Norwell said.

"These latest awards add to $165 million in surface work we announced in December 2019 and the $200 million contract we recently announced for our Underground ISG.

Perenti Surface Chief Executive Officer Scott Winter added: "Through our surface business, we continue to demonstrate our leading expertise and reputation in the sector. This has resulted in a number of contract extensions and expansions for our quality client base."

The new work, extensions, and expansion of scope is across ten projects, with highlights including:

  • A3-year contract (with options to extend) for production drilling services with Boggabri Coal Operations (a part of Idemitsu Australia Resources Group) at its Boggabri Mine in New South Wales.
  • A3-year contract extension with a major iron ore producer for reverse circulation (RC) and grade control (GC) drilling at its Western Australian operations.
  • A12-month contract extension with Consolidated Minerals to support current mining operations and regional expansion projects.
  • Expansion of services for a major mining contractor in Queensland which will double the contract value across the currentthree-year contract duration.
  • A12-month extension to existing works at Gold Fields' St Ives and Granny Smith projects, which involves land and lake rigs for air core, RC and diamond drilling.
  • An equipment hire agreement with E&P at Gold Fields' Damang Mine in Ghana.

For and on behalf of Perenti

Mark Norwell

Managing Director and CEO

Level 2, 202 Pier Street

PO Box 8286

T +61 8 9421 6500

Perth WA 6000

Perth WA 6849

E info@perentigroup.com

Australia

Australia

Perenti Global Limited ABN 95 009 211 474 (ASX: PRN) (Perenti)

perentigroup.com

-ENDS-

Investor enquiries:

Media enquiries:

Engelbert Bets

Adrian Watson

General Manager - Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Senior Director

Perenti

FTI Consulting

+61 8 9421 6575

+61 8 9321 8533

Disclaimer

Perenti Global Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:52:05 UTC
