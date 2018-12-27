Perfect Corp. : Launches New ‘YouCam Video' App for Fast and Easy Video Editing and Social Sharing

Perfect
Corp. expands its YouCam portfolio with a new video editing app
YouCam
Video. The free mobile app simplifies video editing to help users
transform their video content quickly and easily, no professional design
skills required. The mobile movie maker is designed so that anyone can
create highly sharable video stories in a few taps. With high definition
save features and one-tap social sharing to YouCam Community, YouTube,
Instagram, and Facebook, YouCam
Video gives users all the tools to create crisp video files with
viral impact directly from their phones.
YouCam Video can be used to turn the videos captured on your phone into
compelling digital stories to share both personally and professionally.
The app features easy-to-use trim and merge tools that allow you to
adjust and edit videos in seconds, along with a variety of rich effects
that can be used to add filters, titles, and stickers with a tap. Users
can seamlessly layer songs, sound effects, and original audio tunes as
well as customize slow motion and time lapse effects that instantly turn
everyday videos into professional-style must-watch content.
“We are excited to introduce a user-friendly video editing tool to our
YouCam portfolio and help inspire fans and content creators to create
captivating digital video content in seconds,” notes Perfect Corp. CEO
Alice Chang. “YouCam Video gives even the most novice mobile phone users
the tools they need to create stunning video content, and tap into the
growing demand for video across social media.”
Download the free YouCam
Video app in the Google
Play to experience the quick touch, movie making app for yourself.
About Perfect Corp.
With over 700 Million downloads
globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how
consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our
experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the
frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a
fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest
about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from
their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be
found at perfectcorp.com
