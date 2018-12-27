Perfect Corp. : Launches New ‘YouCam Video' App for Fast and Easy Video Editing and Social Sharing

YouCam Video, the newest addition to the YouCam Apps suite, helps users create quick and sharable video stories this holiday season

Perfect Corp. expands its YouCam portfolio with a new video editing app YouCam Video. The free mobile app simplifies video editing to help users transform their video content quickly and easily, no professional design skills required. The mobile movie maker is designed so that anyone can create highly sharable video stories in a few taps. With high definition save features and one-tap social sharing to YouCam Community, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, YouCam Video gives users all the tools to create crisp video files with viral impact directly from their phones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005014/en/

YouCam Video, the newest addition to the YouCam Apps suite, helps users create quick and sharable video stories this holiday season. (Photo: Business Wire)

YouCam Video can be used to turn the videos captured on your phone into compelling digital stories to share both personally and professionally. The app features easy-to-use trim and merge tools that allow you to adjust and edit videos in seconds, along with a variety of rich effects that can be used to add filters, titles, and stickers with a tap. Users can seamlessly layer songs, sound effects, and original audio tunes as well as customize slow motion and time lapse effects that instantly turn everyday videos into professional-style must-watch content.

“We are excited to introduce a user-friendly video editing tool to our YouCam portfolio and help inspire fans and content creators to create captivating digital video content in seconds,” notes Perfect Corp. CEO Alice Chang. “YouCam Video gives even the most novice mobile phone users the tools they need to create stunning video content, and tap into the growing demand for video across social media.”

Download the free YouCam Video app in the Google Play to experience the quick touch, movie making app for yourself.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 700 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005014/en/