Aveda introduces AI Ombre hair color virtual try-ons across web and mobile e-commerce powered by Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup technologies.

Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, partners with leading professional hair care brand Aveda, to introduce a true-to-life artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) hair color try-on experience across mobile and web e-commerce channels. The innovative partnership re-imagines how beauty lovers discover and test hair color through use of advanced AI, AR, and machine learning which allow users to virtually try over 90 shades across the extensive Aveda shade range, including their newest extension of bright Vivids.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005174/en/

Perfect Corp. Partners with Aveda for the First-of-its-Kind Artificial Intelligence Hair Color Virtual Try-On Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

The interactive color try-on experience features 64 Aveda hair colors ranging across blonde, brunette, red, trend and vibrant color families and an exclusive Color Melt ombre effect available for 30 additional Aveda shades. The advanced YouCam technology takes into account base hair color and lighting conditions in order to deliver an accurate virtual color effect that seamlessly matches the results from an in-salon coloring. This level of accuracy boosts the confidence of salon-goers who are now able to try the extensive Aveda shade range in seconds, to find their best color match.

“We are excited to partner with the leading hair care brand Aveda to integrate YouCam’s hyper realistic AI and AR hair color try-on technology into their consumer shopping experience,” said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The true-to-life hair color try-on showcases Aveda’s complete color range, including the advanced ombre gradient effects, creating a virtual hair color try on experience that rivals one in the salon chair.”

“At Aveda we pride ourselves on our customers’ ability to create the look and color they desire with our extensive range of shades, “ says Barbara DeLaere, SVP Global GM at Aveda. “This technology and virtual try-on experience is a perfect way for our customers to get a feel for a style before committing to it in the salon chair, and we are excited to partner with Perfect Corp. and YouCam to make this experience that much easier and enjoyable for all.”

Aveda’s virtual hair color try on can be experienced across mobile and desktop on Aveda.com.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 750 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

ABOUT AVEDA

Founded in 1978 in Minneapolis, MN, Aveda creates plant-based hair, skin and body products for beauty professionals and consumers. Aveda innovates in botanical technologies, combining the principles of modern science and Ayurveda, the ancient healing art of India, to develop performance-driven hair, skin and body products—made with pure flower and plant essences—that are created with respect for the Earth, and a comprehensive menu of ritual-based treatments for holistic beauty.

Throughout the years, Aveda has pioneered new benchmarks of environmental responsibility in beauty. It was the first company to sign the Ceres Principles in 1989—a nonprofit organization mobilizing business leadership on climate change, water scarcity and other sustainability challenges—and the first beauty company to manufacture with 100 percent wind power in its primary facility. Aveda was also the first beauty company to receive a Cradle to Cradle charter for its commitment to sustainable products, packaging and production. In 2013, Aveda was honored with the first Legacy Leaders Award from Cradle to Cradle for its pioneering role in environmental leadership. Aveda received the Sustainability Leadership Award in 2017 during the Sustainable Beauty Awards organized by Ecovia Intelligence for its leadership in packaging, green formulations and sustainable ingredients. Since 1999, Aveda’s annual Earth Month campaign, held each April, has raised nearly $65 million to support environmental projects around the world.

Aveda is trusted by salon and spa professionals worldwide. Since 2007, more than half of the fastest growing salons in the U.S. have been part of the Aveda network. Aveda products are available in Aveda Experience Centers and more than 9,000 professional hair salons and spas in more than 40 countries and at aveda.com. Go behind-the-scenes at Aveda on the Living Aveda blog and follow Aveda on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005174/en/