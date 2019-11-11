Log in
Perfect Corp. :'s YouCam Makeup Wins ‘Beauty Service App of the Year' in the 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Awards

11/11/2019 | 09:04am EST

Perfect Corp.’s advancements in AI and AR beauty technology are elevating the consumer and retail experience.

Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, is honored to be awarded the ‘Beauty Service App of the Year’ in the first annual Beauty Innovation Awards (https://beautyinnovationawards.com/). The award spotlights Perfect Corp.’s innovation in true-to-life artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) try-on experiences being used by millions of consumers as well as hundreds of brands and retailers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005256/en/

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup Wins ‘Beauty Service App of the Year’ in the 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup Wins ‘Beauty Service App of the Year’ in the 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

From tailor-made beauty tech solutions for brand partners, to a robust application experience via the free consumer YouCam Makeup app, Perfect Corp. continues to lead the beauty tech revolution with creative, interactive, and engaging shopping experiences that solve customers’ pain points and revolutionizes the way brands, retailers, and content creators, discover, try, and shop for beauty.

The Independent Innovation Awards program is a top recognition platform for innovators and leaders across the beauty industry. The competitive nomination and selection process vetted over 2,000 submissions to honor the 74 most outstanding companies, services, and product within the rapidly expanding beauty industry. Perfect Corp. stood out for their innovative beauty tech solutions being implemented across omni-channel touchpoints and their hyper-realistic virtual try-on effects across color cosmetics, hair color, and skin diagnostic.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Beauty Service App of the Year by the Independent Innovation Awards for our innovative beauty tech solutions,” shared Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “At Perfect Corp. we pride ourselves on pushing the envelope on creativity and technology innovation, to develop unique solutions that drive sales and create more interactive, memorable beauty shopping experiences for the beauty lover.”

“Perfect Corp. embodies the spirit of our awards program with a true “innovation” as the leading augmented reality service provider for beauty brands and consumers worldwide,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of the Independent Innovation Awards. “Perfect Corp.’s custom beauty app, YouCam Makeup, enhances the users overall experience in virtually every facet thru their AI and AR technology platforms. This customizable experience is revolutionizing how businesses and consumers interact and make purchasing decisions. Without a doubt we are seeing Perfect Corp. pave the way for the future of the Beauty industry. We extend a hearty congratulations to the Perfect Corp team on their well-deserved 2019 Beauty Innovation Award for 'Best Service App of the Year.'”

Download the free YouCam Makeup app to experience the ‘Beauty Service App of the Year’ and discover, try, share, and shop for beauty with hyper-realistic virtual try-on effects that re-imagine the consumer beauty experience.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.
YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 750 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com


© Business Wire 2019
