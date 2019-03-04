Perfect Sense : Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status

Perfect Sense, a visionary technology company that empowers the art of possibility through Brightspot, a content management and distribution engine built for high-volume publishers, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status. This designation recognizes that Perfect Sense helps Digital Customer Experience customers by providing content management systems that engage prospects and customers with the right experience and support the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle.

Achieving AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates Perfect Sense as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on content management. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Perfect Sense, Inc. is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status,” said Lisa Beaudoin, co-founder and chief customer officer of Perfect Sense, Inc. "We have been able to deliver world-class performance for some of the top consumer brands and media companies through the power of Brightspot and AWS. By leveraging solutions like AWS Elemental, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Rekognition, we have extended the capabilities of Brightspot to deliver immediate value to our customers, and we will continue to leverage their breadth of services and embrace the pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Brightspot is fueling digital transformation for global organizations by providing a high-speed publishing solution. It is built on a low-code, lightweight framework to enable faster, easier digital experiences. Perfect Sense works with leading technology vendors, like AWS, to host world class, globally deployed sites developed with Brightspot fast and efficiently.

About Perfect Sense

Founded in 2008, Perfect Sense is a visionary technology company created to deliver enterprise web publishing solutions and digital consulting services in a more impactful way. Our mission is to empower the art of digital possibility through Brightspot, a content management (CMS) and distribution engine built for high-volume media, brand, and portfolio publishers.

Perfect Sense serves many marquee brands including Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Sotheby’s, Amazon, Univision, U.S. News, Politico, and Scripps Networks Interactive.

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Perfect Sense maintains a strong focus on giving back to the community by supporting local and national organizations including Special Olympics, The First Tee, YMCA, and Troops First Foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005752/en/