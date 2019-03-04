Perfect Sense : Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status

Perfect Sense, a visionary technology company that empowers the art of
possibility through Brightspot, a content management and distribution
engine built for high-volume publishers, announced today that it has
achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience
Competency status. This designation recognizes that Perfect Sense helps
Digital Customer Experience customers by providing content management
systems that engage prospects and customers with the right experience
and support the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle.
Achieving AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates
Perfect Sense as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides
specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer
success with specific focus on workloads based on content management. To
receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise
and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
“Perfect Sense, Inc. is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience
Competency status,” said Lisa Beaudoin, co-founder and chief customer
officer of Perfect Sense, Inc. "We have been able to deliver world-class
performance for some of the top consumer brands and media companies
through the power of Brightspot and AWS. By leveraging solutions like
AWS Elemental, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Rekognition, we have
extended the capabilities of Brightspot to deliver immediate value to
our customers, and we will continue to leverage their breadth of
services and embrace the pace of innovation that AWS provides."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from
startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and
deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency
Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN
Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Brightspot is fueling digital transformation for global organizations by
providing a high-speed publishing solution. It is built on a low-code,
lightweight framework to enable faster, easier digital experiences.
Perfect Sense works with leading technology vendors, like AWS, to host
world class, globally deployed sites developed with Brightspot fast and
efficiently.
About Perfect Sense
Founded in 2008, Perfect Sense is a visionary technology company created
to deliver enterprise web publishing solutions and digital consulting
services in a more impactful way. Our mission is to empower the art of
digital possibility through Brightspot, a content management (CMS) and
distribution engine built for high-volume media, brand, and portfolio
publishers.
Perfect Sense serves many marquee brands including Walmart, Johnson &
Johnson, Sotheby’s, Amazon, Univision, U.S. News, Politico, and Scripps
Networks Interactive.
Headquartered in Reston, VA, Perfect Sense maintains a strong focus on
giving back to the community by supporting local and national
organizations including Special Olympics, The First Tee, YMCA, and
Troops First Foundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005752/en/