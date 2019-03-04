Perfect Sense : Introduces Modern Publishing for All with Brightspot Readymade

Perfect Sense announced the general availability of Brightspot Readymade, a content management system that reduces reliance on IT to empower publishers to distribute content globally across all channels.

Today, companies often struggle to deliver content to more devices, in more languages, faster than ever before. Publishers must support these constantly changing consumption patterns while also delivering more personalized experiences.

Over the last 10 years, Brightspot has been solving this problem for some of the world’s largest brands including Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Univision. Through their work building customized offerings on Brightspot, Perfect Sense identified the common elements required to launch compelling new digital properties.

These common elements are now packaged as a turnkey solution for any company that recognizes how vital digital is to their success. Readymade includes rigorously tested modules required to rapidly deploy new digital experiences, such as pre-built component libraries, out-of-the-box integrations, standard modules, powerful migration tools and flexible front-end themes.

According to David Gang, CEO of Perfect Sense, “The idea behind Readymade was to build high quality tools that people can use to run their businesses right away—and we’ve done it with the same exceptional care that we’ve shown since day one of building completely custom solutions. Readymade delivers all the power and capability fast, so you can run your business quicker and more affordably.”

Readymade benefits every part of the digital publishing ecosystem. CMS users get a best-in-class publishing experience that requires less time to publish and maintain a site. IT and developers are freed from many of the administrative burdens typically associated with managing a CMS. With rapid deployments and ongoing product innovation, executives get a high return on investment and low total cost of ownership.

The platform is backed by an experienced team of skilled engineering, product and content experts who provide the best customer service in the business. The Readymade publishing experience will continue to be enhanced with compelling new features, thanks to the company’s robust partnerships with leading technology companies such as AWS.

Small and mid-sized businesses have long been forced to choose between either a great publishing experience or a secure, robust and scalable platform. Brightspot Readymade eliminates the need to compromise by delivering publishing speed with enterprise power.

About Perfect Sense

Founded in 2008, Perfect Sense is a visionary technology company created to deliver enterprise web publishing solutions and digital consulting services in a more impactful way. Our mission is to empower the art of digital possibility through Brightspot, a content management system (CMS) and distribution engine built for high-volume media, brand and portfolio publishers.

