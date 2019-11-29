Log in
Perfect Shape Beauty Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE REPURCHASE

11/29/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE REPURCHASE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company"). The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that it has exercised its power under the general mandate to repurchase ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") granted by the shareholders of the Company (the "Repurchase Mandate") to the Board at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15 August 2019 (the "AGM").

Under the Repurchase Mandate, the Company is allowed to repurchase up to 111,668,800 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the AGM, on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Proposed Share Repurchase"). The Company will conduct the Proposed Share Repurchase in compliance with all applicable regulations and rules that the Company is subject to.

As of the date of this announcement, the total number of the Shares repurchased by the Company is 8,136,000, representing approximately 0.73% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the AGM. The aggregate consideration for this repurchase of Shares is HK$29,093,000 (excluding brokerage fee and other expenses), which was funded by the Company's existing available cash reserves.

The Board believes that a share repurchase in the present conditions will demonstrate the Company's confidence in its own business outlook and prospects and would, ultimately, benefit the Company and create value to its shareholders. The Board believes that the current financial resources of the Company would enable it to implement the share repurchase while maintaining a solid financial position.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the exercise of the Repurchase Mandate by the Company will be subject to market conditions and will be at the absolute discretion of the Board. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any repurchases. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

So Hin Lung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Au-Yeung Kong, Ms. Au-Yeung Wai and Ms. Au-Yeung Hung as executive Directors and Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen, Ms. Cho Yi Ping and Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth as independent non-executive Directors.

