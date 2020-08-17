Perfect Strangers : to Expand Into the Greater Los Angeles Area in Partnership With California Volunteers

Volunteer-led non-profit organization supports free delivery of meals, groceries and necessary supplies to at-risk individuals in counties across California

Currently delivering 30,000 meals per month to the San Francisco Bay Area, in partnership with state-sponsored programs

Perfect Strangers, a national nonprofit organization providing free delivery of groceries, meals, medications and supplies to those at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, today announced its expansion into the Greater Los Angeles Area. Through this extension of its services, Perfect Strangers’ geographic footprint will now cover 18.7 million Californians (almost half of the state’s population).

Perfect Strangers’ launch in the Greater Los Angeles Area is in response to the high level of volunteer interest and increasing need for at-risk community support in the region. In serving California’s largest metropolitan area, the organization will connect local volunteers with the elderly, immunocompromised and other at-risk populations in their neighborhoods to provide the safe delivery of meals, groceries and other essential goods.

This expansion comes on the heels of great success in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, where Perfect Strangers’ volunteers are regularly delivering over 30,000 meals per month to homebound individuals. These deliveries have been completed in partnership with local nonprofits, government agencies and programs such as Great Plates Delivered, a state-run initiative designed to support local restaurants and other food providers who are financially challenged by the pandemic. Perfect Strangers’ volunteer-led delivery service provides an affordable alternative to for-profit delivery applications and platforms, thereby expanding program eligibility and supporting local businesses who need it most.

By pursuing partnerships with other state and local government programs, such as California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, Perfect Strangers has been able to support emergency food assistance programs and significantly grow its impact across California. Through these efforts, Perfect Strangers has become a reliable delivery partner for community-based organizations, local government agencies and food distributors that have struggled to redefine their operating model in the COVID-19 era.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, California Volunteers has focused on making sure Californians get the food they need,” said California Volunteers Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “We are proud to partner with Perfect Strangers through our service initiative #CaliforniansForAll by helping connect local volunteers to service opportunities.”

“We have seen an incredible amount of success from our initiative to deliver meals and essential goods to at-risk communities in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the country,” said Perfect Strangers co-founders Mimi Aboubaker and Elle Wilson. “By connecting food providers and at-risk residents with local volunteers, we are providing communities with critical social services and individuals with a sense of purpose and engagement in their neighborhoods. We look forward to expanding on these efforts and growing our partnerships to support the senior and at-risk populations in the Greater Los Angeles Area.”

About Perfect Strangers

Perfect Strangers is a national non-profit organization providing free delivery of groceries and meals, medications, and supplies to those at risk for exposure to COVID-19. We serve the elderly, immunocompromised, frontline workers and other at-risk individuals.

The organization was founded on the belief that while we can’t all be healthcare workers on the frontline combating coronavirus, small acts of kindness during these trying times are enough to make a meaningful impact in our communities. In our eyes, these selfless gestures between strangers are perfect. Our community of regional volunteers offers free delivery of groceries, prescriptions, and other general errands running for the elderly, immunocompromised, those working on the frontlines, or individuals who are otherwise at risk.

Perfect Strangers’ California presence includes the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, including Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, and the Greater Los Angeles Area including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

To learn more about Perfect Strangers services, volunteer, or partnership opportunities, please visit weareperfectstrangers.org.

About California Volunteers

California Volunteers, Office of the Governor is tasked with empowering Californians to take action to improve their communities.

