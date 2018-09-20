Perfect365 to Integrate Kin and Bring Cryptocurrency to Beauty Enthusiasts

Perfect365®,
the Webby Award-winning, augmented reality beauty platform with over 100
million users, is excited to announce the integration of Kin,
the cryptocurrency for consumer apps. Through the integration,
Perfect365 will become the only AR beauty platform offering native ways
to transact with cryptocurrency.
Expected within a week, users will be able to natively earn Kin within
the Perfect365 app and spend it on premium Perfect365 features. As
always, Perfect365 users will still be able to experiment and engage
with complete beauty looks, using Augmented Reality within the app, from
well-known beauty brands, including NYX Professional Makeup, NARS, HOT
TOOLS, ipsy, Sony Pictures, Anna Sui and many others.
Currently, males comprise the majority of cryptocurrency users, and
women’s lack of inclusion has been duly
noted. In a recent Perfect365 user survey, only 12 percent currently
own some form of cryptocurrency, yet 42 percent are interested in it and
34 percent have plans to acquire it. A
recent article in Forbes stated only five percent of cryptocurrency
enthusiasts are women. Although the number of women involved in
cryptocurrency is on the rise, there has yet to be a platform to bring
cryptocurrency to women on a massive scale. With an audience made up of
92 percent women, Perfect365 will be the first AR beauty app to bring
cryptocurrency to a female audience, which was previously overlooked in
this emerging economy.
“The Kin Ecosystem continues expanding across exciting categories of
consumer apps, and integrating Kin into Perfect365 allows us to
introduce cryptocurrency to an untapped demographic,” said Dany Fishel,
president of Kin. “We look forward to uncovering more unique and
meaningful use cases for Kin as we work toward achieving our goal of
becoming the most used cryptocurrency in the world.”
Perfect365 users will be able to earn Kin on the Perfect365 platform by
answering survey questions. Additional opportunities for Perfect365
users to earn Kin, like creating and sharing makeup looks, will be added
in the coming months. Together, Kin and Perfect365 will continue scaling
the integration to provide users with additional experiences powered by
Kin. For more information about how to earn Kin in Perfect365, please
visit www.perfect365.com/kin-cryptocurrency/.
“From its inception, as the first platform to introduce Augmented
Reality to the application of makeup, Perfect365 has focused on being a
trailblazer and introducing new technologies and features that benefit
its users and brand partners. Now, as the first AR beauty platform to
introduce Kin’s cryptocurrency, we are bringing more value to our
audience in allowing them to become active in the new economy of the
future,” said Sean Mao, President and CEO of Perfect365, Inc.
How it works:
Registered Perfect365 users will be able to earn Kin by answering
questions with the Perfect365 community, and eventually, by creating and
sharing looks. Kin will be available for a test group of Android users
in the U.S., India, U.K., Canada and Australia. The roll out will
continue through next month until 100 percent of users in each country
are able to access Kin. To learn more about Kin, visit https://kinecosystem.org/.
About Perfect365
Perfect365 is one-of-a-kind because it uses advanced Face Detection
technology that allows for the most accurate virtual makeup placement
possible, both on photos and in live video. As a result, any makeup
design looks realistic because the app knows exactly where eyeshadow
should be applied, how to contour the cheekbones, where to place
eyeliner, and now even where to apply lashes.
With more than 200 one-tap makeup looks, over 20 customizable makeup and
tweaking tools, Style it! clothing and accessory recommendations, hair
styles, and step-by-step tutorials for recreating looks in real-life,
Perfect365 has become the go-to app for selfie, makeup and fashion
enthusiasts around the world.
The app has become the makeup and entertainment industries’ fully
customizable digital platform, allowing users to try on looks from GSN’s
hit TV show Skin
Wars, THE LOOK ALL STARS, Universal’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War,
and Sony’s Pixels. Users also benefit from the app’s “try before
you buy and apply” digital makeup looks from top brands including
celebrity makeup artist Susan Thompson’s eponymous label, Michelle
Phan’s beauty box ipsy, Ardell, Chella, HOT TOOLS, and the fast growing
indie label Nudestix.
As a part of its commitment to building a leading beauty platform for
consumers and businesses, Perfect365 seeks to actively engage in
partnerships with beauty brands, retailers and artists. For more
information about product partnership opportunities, please contact bd@perfect365.com.
For more information about makeup artist and indie brand partnership
opportunities, please contact beautysquad-artists@perfect365.com.
For more information on Perfect365, high-res images, and screenshots,
please visit http://www.perfect365.com/press/.
The app is available for iOS (iPhone,
iPad)
and Android
(phone and tablet) devices. Follow @Perfect365 on Twitter,
@Perfect365_official on Instagram and at www.facebook.com/Perfect365
on Facebook.
About Kin Ecosystem Foundation
The Kin Ecosystem Foundation is a Canadian nonprofit corporation
established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked
with growing an open ecosystem of digital services. The foundation will
oversee the Kin Ecosystem on matters, including development of the Kin
Rewards Engine, membership, security, and the ecosystem’s transition to
a fully decentralized model that operates independently of Kik. For more
information, please visit https://kinecosystem.org.
