PerfectServe : Talks Product, Bolsters Client Relationships at Fifth Annual Customer Advisory Board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solutions, recently hosted the fifth annual meeting of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). Members of the CAB serve as essential consultants for PerfectServe as the company continues to evolve its solution to solve their day-to-day communication workflows.

With members that include executives from the information technology, physician and nursing functions, the CAB is an intimate forum that encourages two-way feedback with some of PerfectServe's most strategic healthcare system customers. Attendees included Advocate Aurora Health; Ascension Health, St. John Providence; Hospital for Special Surgery; Houston Methodist; MemorialCare Health System; Memorial Hermann; Mercy Health; and The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

"We're honored to count some of the leading health systems across the country as our customers," said Jeff Brown, Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts & Initiatives at PerfectServe. "It's the highlight of our year to have leaders from these prestigious organizations come together with our executive team to talk about the product and the future of the real-time healthcare system."

With 20 years of experience implementing its services in more than 250 hospitals and 27,000 physician practices nationwide, PerfectServe knows that listening to customers is key to understanding—and delivering solutions for—their needs. The CAB has become a cornerstone of these relationships.

For CAB members, the meeting provides an in-depth look at PerfectServe's strategic direction and some as-yet-unveiled product concepts, and it also gives them an opportunity to discuss best practices with other healthcare colleagues who use the platform every day. Learning about the innovative ways peers use PerfectServe to streamline patient care often serves as a catalyst for customers to implement new strategies of their own.

"The PerfectServe team has consistently engaged us over the last four years to make sure their platform is meeting our needs," said Dr. Gregory Bush, an emergency medicine physician who serves as Medical Director of Physician Informatics for the MemorialCare Health System. "Through our participation in the Customer Advisory Board and a broader process we've undertaken in the last year to revamp how we use PerfectServe, their team has supported us and asked for feedback every step of the way. Their openness, dedication and customer focus have been crucial to our ongoing success with the product."

PerfectServe will host a webinar for its Customer Advisory Board in the first half of 2019, to be followed by a meeting in Knoxville later in the year.

