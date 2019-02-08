PerfectServe : to Exhibit at HIMSS19

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/himss19/perfectserve/
About PerfectServe
PerfectServe is building healthcare’s most advanced communication and
collaboration solution to unify the entire care team across the
continuum – from inpatient, to outpatient, to patients at home. The
secure platform uses advancements in mobility, AI and analytics to
optimize scheduling, automate clinicians’ communication-driven
workflows, eliminate non-clinical tasks and decrease clinician burnout,
resulting in quicker time to treatment and superior patient outcomes.
PerfectServe’s scalable cloud-based architecture is not affected by
on-site outages, allowing the 500,000-plus clinicians who rely on the
platform for clinical communication to focus on delivering the best
patient experience possible.
