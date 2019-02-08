Log in
PerfectServe : to Exhibit at HIMSS19

02/08/2019 | 09:00am EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/himss19/perfectserve/

     
Company: PerfectServe
Booth/Stand: 1113

Event:

HIMSS19
Feb 11 - 15, 2019
Orlando, FL, US

Web:

http://www.perfectserve.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/perfectserve

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/perfectserve

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfectserve

 

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe is building healthcare’s most advanced communication and collaboration solution to unify the entire care team across the continuum – from inpatient, to outpatient, to patients at home. The secure platform uses advancements in mobility, AI and analytics to optimize scheduling, automate clinicians’ communication-driven workflows, eliminate non-clinical tasks and decrease clinician burnout, resulting in quicker time to treatment and superior patient outcomes. PerfectServe’s scalable cloud-based architecture is not affected by on-site outages, allowing the 500,000-plus clinicians who rely on the platform for clinical communication to focus on delivering the best patient experience possible.


© Business Wire 2019
