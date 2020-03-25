Performance Apparel Manufacturer Founder Sport Group Announces Launch Of Products To Support America's First Responders

STATESVILLE, N.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Sport Group, a leading provider of performance athletic apparel, announced today that it is committing part of its manufacturing facilities to join in the effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Inspired by the sacrifice made by First Responders to keep all Americans safe, Founder Sport has unveiled two new offerings: a performance activity mask, as well as an inspirationally-messaged t-shirt, with 100% of all net proceeds from the sale of both products being donated to the All Clear Foundation; a 501c3 organization dedicated to improving the life expectancy and wellbeing of all First Responders.

As part of this effort, Founder Sport will be leveraging cutting and sewing capabilities in both Statesville, NC and Managua, Nicaragua to produce performance activity masks (PAMs), which are designed for active individuals who must make an essential outing to the grocery store or public location. While not a replacement for medical-grade face masks, they are engineered to serve as an additional barrier to the outside environment. Each PAM features performance micro-polyester with spandex fabrics for a snug fit around the nose and mouth, and all net proceeds from sales of these masks will be donated directly to All Clear Foundation in support of First Responders and their families.

"We are hopeful that the performance activity mask will provide concerned citizens some peace of mind, while allowing medically-approved N95 masks to go to front-line personnel," said John Anton, CEO of Founder Sport Group. "During this time of crisis, we are focused on making a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our community at large, and First Responders specifically."

Additionally, Founder Sport is unveiling specialty t-shirts emblazoned with the inspirational message: "The Best Offense is a Good Defense." This shirt reminds us all to defend against the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, practicing social distancing, and washing hands. 100% of all net proceeds from sales of both the t-shirts and PAM will be donated to All Clear Foundation, and can be purchased online right now at www.FounderSport.com.

"In these unprecedented times, we all have an opportunity to step up and do our part to take pressure off of the healthcare system and stop COVID-19," said Janell Farr, President, All Clear Foundation. "First Responders and healthcare workers are in desperate need of supplies and we sincerely appreciate the efforts of Founder Sport Group in the fight by retooling their factories to help with production as well as increasing awareness of the importance of staying home whenever possible. We also send a huge 'thank you' to everyone who supports First Responders through the purchase of Founder Sport Group's performance activity masks and inspirational t-shirts."

About the All Clear Foundation: The All Clear Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501c3 focused on aggregating critical resources to improve the life expectancy and wellbeing of First Responders and their families. www.AllClearFoundation.org

About Founder Sport Group: Founder Sport Group (www.FounderSport.com) features category-leading stock and customizable sportswear brands that include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletics, and ProSphere. From the field to the stands, and at every practice along the way, Founder Sport Group makes quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport.

CONTACT:

Russ Neale

SVP Marketing, Badger Sport

RNeale@FounderSportGroup.com

(704) 871-0990 ext. 2252

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performance-apparel-manufacturer-founder-sport-group-announces-launch-of-products-to-support-americas-first-responders-301029709.html

SOURCE Founder Sport Group