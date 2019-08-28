Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Performance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book Performance Eating Rabbits  What B.O.L.D. People See and Do

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:50am EDT

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book "Performance Eating Rabbits - What B.O.L.D. People See and Do" (ISBN: 978-1478793922) by Timothy Gillum and Kery Mortenson. It is now available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. (VIDEO)

Book: Performance Eating Rabbits

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book "Performance Eating Rabbits - What B.O.L.D. People See and Do" (ISBN: 978-1478793922) by Timothy Gillum and Kery Mortenson. It is now available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

This non-fiction book provides a colorful road map to rapidly drive transformational results!

Creating robust team and organizational improvement can be daunting-like a magician who must pull a rabbit out of a hat! Unfortunately, what often results is more a Performance Eating Rabbit, which is not cute or cuddly, and is not pulled from a hat. This rabbit emerges from a different orifice and has one priority: to devour the desired performance in an organization.

Authors Tim and Kery describe seven types of these Performance Eating Rabbits along with unique methods and innovative tools used to mitigate their destruction, while also harnessing their power. These methods and tools in the hands of a person being B.O.L.D. are transformational.

B.O.L.D. is a simple acronym for describing the behaviors exemplar individuals exhibit, while driving results that can (and should be) achieved:
B - Be authentic to your core values - regardless of your circumstances.
O - Open-minded to new ideas and ways of thinking.
L - Lead with courage and humility.
D - Define new standards for excellence and performance in yourself and others.

The authors leverage a creative and measurable blend of performance technology tools that align with the strategic needs and purpose of the organization. The innovative nature of this conceptual blend breathes new life into the tried and true standard tools of learning, organizational development and performance technology.

It also leverages measurement tools and impactful story-telling techniques. The practical application of this process rapidly enables the reader to identify, select, communicate, implement and measure a strategic plan (while keeping a pulse on the cultural fabric of the organization).

"Kery and Tim have done an exceptional job of balancing purposeful content with inviting questions of reflection coupled with practical handouts. Add Performance Eating Rabbits to your must-read list," said Judith Hale, PhD, CPT, CACP, CIDD.

About the authors:

Tim & Kery are co-founders of Performance Journey Partners, an enterprise dedicated to partnering with leaders, teams and organizations to transform their current state into a desired state using simple, rapid and innovative tools and methods.

Learn more at: https://www.performancejourneypartners.net/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/WNZfHxunEXk

News Source: Performance Journey Partners

Related link: https://www.performancejourneypartners.net/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/performance-journey-partners-announce-the-release-of-their-new-book-performance-eating-rabbits-what-b-o-l-d-people-see-and-do/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aDallas Based Small Business Beauty By Earth Among Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies  the Inc. 5000
SE
07:04aAviation industry labour shortage hits Canadian companies trying to replace grounded Boeing jets
RE
07:00aInvestors stick with yen as recession fears grow; sterling slides
RE
06:53aWeak car sales drag Irish retail sales to seven-year low
RE
06:52aTiffany & Co misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
06:50aPerformance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book Performance Eating Rabbits  What B.O.L.D. People See and Do’
SE
06:48aToyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
06:44aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
06:36aToyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
06:17aEU-Mercosur trade deal could be ready by late 2020 in best case - EU official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
4NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results
5Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group