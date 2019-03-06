Performance Matters: Exasol Named a Leader in Dresner Advisory Services Report

Dresner’s ADI Report Positions Exasol as a Leader for Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility

Exasol, the world’s fastest data analytics platform, today announced that the company has been named a leader in two quadrants by Dresner Advisory Services in its 2019 Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Report.

The report highlights that 100 percent of Exasol customers who participated in the annual survey would recommend Exasol. The company’s success is due to a combination of powerful technology and exceptional people. Its market-leading data analytics platform scored very highly in reliability and scalability, and its great support and consulting teams received top scores for quality of technical support and for consulting services. The Dresner report considers the real-world experience of customers working with ADI products. This is Exasol’s second consecutive year being recognized by the firm.

“From the beginning, Exasol’s data analytics platform demonstrated superior performance: processes run 20-100 times faster, and it provided us with very easy integration,” said Ulrich Fricke, Head of Information Management and Technology, Eventim. “With the introduction of Exasol 6.0 for the platform, I saw the highest performance increase of a BI system in my 25-year career. But, it’s not just the powerful technology, it is also their people. Exasol has helped us deliver revenue rather than just being a cost center. This has allowed the board to really see the value our team brings. From day one Exasol showed unrelenting commitment to the success of Eventim.”

This year’s report highlights performance as the key selection priority for ADI users. Exasol’s platform is often credited by customers for having great performance and speed, consistently beating the market in this area. Additionally, the report also shows that in-memory data capabilities are a high priority for ADI platforms for more than 50 percent of respondents.

Cloud migration is still a visible trend, as shown by deployment priorities in the report, but requirements for ADI platforms continue to be very mixed. ADI users need flexibility and hybrid deployment capabilities to future-proof their investment. Exasol’s platform scored highly in reliability and scalability because its customers know the technology grows as customers’ needs do.

“Our annual ADI report provides a detailed picture of BI and analytic use case priorities/intentions, perceptions, and realities associated with ADI platform choices in the market and provides rankings of ADI vendors based solely on customer input,” said Bill Hostman, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “This year’s report highlights that the overall selection priority for ADI users is for performance. Exasol was ranked best in class for product reliability of technology, value for price paid, integrity, and product robustness and has a perfect recommend score. We congratulate Exasol on their performance in this year’s report.”

Exasol’s philosophy of putting customer success at the heart of its strategy has resulted in high scores on sales and service functions across different customer touch points, earning Exasol a place as a customer experience leader. Its core values and strong emphasis on innovation and relentless improvement have resulted in customers rating Exasol highly for value for the price paid, and perceived confidence, earning it a place as a vendor credibility leader as well.

About Exasol

Exasol is the future of data analytics. Its unique development team have combined cutting-edge innovation and unrivalled know-how to create the world’s fastest data analytics platform, designed to give users the power, flexibility and scalability to meet the demands of an organization’s long-term data strategy.

About Dresner Advisory Services, LLC

DAS market studies are conceived, designed and executed by Dresner Advisory Services, LLC—an independent advisory firm—and Howard Dresner, its President, Founder and Chief Research Officer. The Dresner Advisory team has over 100 years of collective industry experience, including renowned industry analysts, veteran journalists and seasoned technologists. Our market studies are not pre-funded with sponsor money and therefore are unbiased and uninfluenced by vested interests. At Dresner Advisory Services, our key differentiators are: Experience, Objectivity, and Inclusion. Learn more at dresneradvisory.com.

