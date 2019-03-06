Performance Matters: Exasol Named a Leader in Dresner Advisory Services Report

Exasol,
the world’s fastest data analytics platform, today announced that the
company has been named a leader in two quadrants by Dresner
Advisory Services in its 2019 Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI)
Report.
The report highlights that 100 percent of Exasol customers who
participated in the annual survey would recommend Exasol. The company’s
success is due to a combination of powerful technology and exceptional
people. Its market-leading data analytics platform scored very highly in
reliability and scalability, and its great support and consulting teams
received top scores for quality of technical support and for consulting
services. The Dresner report considers the real-world experience of
customers working with ADI products. This is Exasol’s second consecutive
year being recognized by the firm.
“From the beginning, Exasol’s data analytics platform demonstrated
superior performance: processes run 20-100 times faster, and it provided
us with very easy integration,” said Ulrich Fricke, Head of Information
Management and Technology, Eventim. “With the introduction of Exasol 6.0
for the platform, I saw the highest performance increase of a BI system
in my 25-year career. But, it’s not just the powerful technology, it is
also their people. Exasol has helped us deliver revenue rather than just
being a cost center. This has allowed the board to really see the value
our team brings. From day one Exasol showed unrelenting commitment to
the success of Eventim.”
This year’s report highlights performance as the key selection priority
for ADI users. Exasol’s platform is often credited by customers for
having great performance and speed, consistently beating the market in
this area. Additionally, the report also shows that in-memory data
capabilities are a high priority for ADI platforms for more than 50
percent of respondents.
Cloud migration is still a visible trend, as shown by deployment
priorities in the report, but requirements for ADI platforms continue to
be very mixed. ADI users need flexibility and hybrid deployment
capabilities to future-proof their investment. Exasol’s platform scored
highly in reliability and scalability because its customers know the
technology grows as customers’ needs do.
“Our annual ADI report provides a detailed picture of BI and analytic
use case priorities/intentions, perceptions, and realities associated
with ADI platform choices in the market and provides rankings of ADI
vendors based solely on customer input,” said Bill Hostman, research
fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “This year’s report highlights that
the overall selection priority for ADI users is for performance. Exasol
was ranked best in class for product reliability of technology, value
for price paid, integrity, and product robustness and has a perfect
recommend score. We congratulate Exasol on their performance in this
year’s report.”
Exasol’s philosophy of putting customer success at the heart of its
strategy has resulted in high scores on sales and service functions
across different customer touch points, earning Exasol a place as a
customer experience leader. Its core values and strong emphasis on
innovation and relentless improvement have resulted in customers rating
Exasol highly for value for the price paid, and perceived confidence,
earning it a place as a vendor credibility leader as well.
To read the full report, go to: www.exasol.com/dresner2019.
About Exasol
Exasol is the future of data analytics.
Its unique development team have combined cutting-edge innovation and
unrivalled know-how to create the world’s fastest data analytics
platform, designed to give users the power, flexibility and scalability
to meet the demands of an organization’s long-term data strategy.
To learn more about Exasol please visit www.exasol.com.
About Dresner Advisory Services, LLC
DAS market studies are conceived, designed and executed by Dresner
Advisory Services, LLC—an independent advisory firm—and Howard Dresner,
its President, Founder and Chief Research Officer. The Dresner Advisory
team has over 100 years of collective industry experience, including
renowned industry analysts, veteran journalists and seasoned
technologists. Our market studies are not pre-funded with sponsor money
and therefore are unbiased and uninfluenced by vested interests. At
Dresner Advisory Services, our key differentiators are: Experience,
Objectivity, and Inclusion. Learn more at dresneradvisory.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005400/en/