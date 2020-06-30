Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Performance of Rupiah Stability Indicators (19th June 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:29am EDT
Judul :
Judul
Performance of Rupiah Stability Indicators (19th June 2020)
Tanggal :
19-06-2020
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Hits : 4
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content
Monitoring economic conditions in Indonesia, particularly in terms of the COVID-19 impact, Bank Indonesia regularly publishes rupiah stability indicators, including the exchange rate and inflation, as follows:
A.Exchange Rate Developments 15-18thJune 2020
End of Thursday, 18thJune 2020
1. The rupiah closed stronger at a level of Rp14,010 per US dollar.
2. Benchmark 10-year SBN yield decreased to 7.13%.
3. DXY[1]strengthened to a level of 97.42.
4. US10-year Treasury (UST) Note[2]yield increased to a level of 0.708%.
Friday Morning, 19thJune 2020
1. The rupiah opened at a level of Rp14,020 per US dollar.
2. Benchmark 10-year SBN yield increased to 7.15%.
Foreign Capital Flows (Third Week of June 2020)
1. Indonesia 5-year credit default swap (CDS)[3]premium decreased to 124.20bps as of 18th June 2020 from 129.71bps on 12th June 2020.
2. Based on transaction data from 15-18th June 2020, non-resident investors booked a net sell totalling Rp1.09 trillion in the domestic financial markets, with a net sell recorded in the stock market of Rp2.15 trillion and a net buy in the SBN market of Rp1.06 trillion.
3. Based on settlement data in 2020 (ytd), non-resident investors have booked a net sell totalling Rp142.16 trillion in the domestic financial markets.
B.Inflation Remains Low and Under Control
1. Based on the latest Price Monitoring Survey as of the third week of June 2020, lower inflation is predicted in June 2020 at 0.02% (mtm). Therefore, inflation estimate in June 2020 for the calendar year stands at 0.93% (ytd) or 1.79% (yoy).
2. The main inflation contributors in the reporting period were purebred chicken meat at 0.13% (mtm), purebred chicken eggs at 0.04% (mtm) as well as shallots and tomatoes at 0.01% (mtm) each. Meanwhile, several commodities experienced deflationary pressures, including garlic at -0.04% (mtm), red chili at -0.03% (mtm), airfares at -0.03% (mtm), bird's eye chili, oranges and gold jewellery at -0.02% (mtm), as well as cooking oil and granulated sugar at -0.01% (mtm).
Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen coordination with the government and other relevant authorities to carefully monitor COVID-19 transmission dynamics and the economic impact over time, while taking the coordinated policy measures required to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability as well as support solid and resilient national economic growth.
Head of Communication Department
Onny Widjanarko
Executive Director
Information on Bank Indonesia
Tel. 021-131, email: bicara@bi.go.id
[1]DXY or the US Dollar Index is an index of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of six foreign currencies, namely EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD, SEK and CHF.
[2]United States Treasury Notes are government debt instruments issued by the United States Department of the Treasury with tenors of 1-10 years.4
[3]CDS or credit default swaps are an indicator often used as a proxy of country risk.
Tags:

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 04:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aGREEN LANDSCAPING PUBL : Change of number of shares and votes in Green Landscaping Group AB (publ)
AQ
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN PUBL : to divest vacant property in Täby
AQ
01:01aNORDIC NANOVECTOR : to amend PARADIGME trial protocol to expand eligible patient population
AQ
01:01aFEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : secures further financial resources
AQ
01:01aARYZTA : June revenue and liquidity update
AQ
01:01aINVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund acquires majority stake in Eco Baltia
AQ
01:01aPHOENIX TREE : Danke Rolls Out its Brand-New Live Streamed Program, Danke Roast
PR
01:01aMobidiag Swiftly Brings COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing to Market, Partners With Rootstock for Cloud ERP
BU
01:01aANALYSIS OF THE COVID-19 IMPACT : Screen and Script Writing Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Number of Movies and TV Series Worldwide to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aNational Veterans Business Development Council Welcomes Ericsson as Corporate Member
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
4FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : THE FORTESCUE HIVE: the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group