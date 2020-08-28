�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2020

Performance of the private corporate business sector

during the fourth quarter of 2019-20

Today, the Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter of 2019-20 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,6201 listed non-governmentnon-financial (NGNF) companies. Data pertaining to Q4:2018-19 and Q3:2019-20 are also presented in the tables to enable comparison. The data can be accessed at the web-linkhttps://dbie.rbi.org.in/DBIE/dbie.rbi?site=statistics#!2_42.

Highlights

Sales

Sales of manufacturing sector companies declined by 15.6 per cent (Y-o-Y) in Q4:2019-20 as compared with 5.9 per cent growth in Q4:2018-19; this contraction was broad based across industries (Table 2A and Table 5A).

(Y-o-Y) in Q4:2019-20 as compared with 5.9 per cent growth in Q4:2018-19; this contraction was broad based across industries (Table 2A and Table 5A). Services sector companies recorded deceleration in activities; sales growth (Y-o-Y) for information technology (IT) and non-IT services sector companies increased by 8.0 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).

Expenditure

Subdued production related activities resulted in lower expenditure on raw materials for the manufacturing sector in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).

Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A). Staff cost growth (Y-o-Y) moderated for the manufacturing and IT services sectors and declined for the non-IT services sector in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).

Operating profit

Lower sales led to decline in operating profits of manufacturing companies in Q4:2019-20; operating profits of services companies (IT and non-IT) also decelerated due to moderation in sales growth (Table 2A).

Interest