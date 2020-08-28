�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
August 28, 2020
Performance of the private corporate business sector
during the fourth quarter of 2019-20
Today, the Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter of 2019-20 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,6201 listed non-governmentnon-financial (NGNF) companies. Data pertaining to Q4:2018-19 and Q3:2019-20 are also presented in the tables to enable comparison. The data can be accessed at the web-linkhttps://dbie.rbi.org.in/DBIE/dbie.rbi?site=statistics#!2_42.
Highlights
Sales
-
Sales of manufacturing sector companies declined by 15.6 per cent (Y-o-Y) in Q4:2019-20 as compared with 5.9 per cent growth in Q4:2018-19; this contraction was broad based across industries (Table 2A and Table 5A).
-
Services sector companies recorded deceleration in activities; sales growth (Y-o-Y) for information technology (IT) and non-IT services sector companies increased by 8.0 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).
Expenditure
-
Subdued production related activities resulted in lower expenditure on raw materials for the manufacturing sector in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).
-
Staff cost growth (Y-o-Y) moderated for the manufacturing and IT services sectors and declined for the non-IT services sector in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).
Operating profit
-
Lower sales led to decline in operating profits of manufacturing companies in Q4:2019-20; operating profits of services companies (IT and non-IT) also decelerated due to moderation in sales growth (Table 2A).
Interest
-
-
Interest expenses of services sector companies (IT and non-IT) have surged, as the new accounting norms2 prescribed inclusion of lease payment obligations under this head (Table 2A).
-
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the deadline for submission of financial results for Q4:2019-20 by listed companies to July 31, 2020.
-
As per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 116 which came into effect on April 1, 2019.
-
ICR (i.e., ratio of earnings before interest and tax to interest expenses) is a measure of debt servicing capacity of a company. The minimum value for a viable ICR is 1.
2
-
Interest coverage ratio (ICR)3 of the manufacturing companies moderated to 3.5 in Q4:2019-20 from 4.3 in the previous quarter because of lower earnings; the ICR of non-IT services companies remained below one (Table 2B).
Pricing power
-
Profit margins dipped for manufacturing companies, though they remained steady for IT companies; Non-IT services companies recorded negative net profit margins driven down by heavy losses (Table 2B).
List of Tables
Explanatory Notes
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The coverage of companies in different quarters varies, depending on the date of declaration of results; this is, however, not expected to significantly alter the aggregate position.
-
Explanatory notes detailing the compilation methodology, and the glossary (including revised definitions and calculations that differ from previous releases) are appended.
|
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
