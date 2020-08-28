Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Performance of the private corporate business sector during the fourth quarter of 2019-20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संच ारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: w w w .rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Of f ice, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

August 28, 2020

Performance of the private corporate business sector

during the fourth quarter of 2019-20

Today, the Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter of 2019-20 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,6201 listed non-governmentnon-financial (NGNF) companies. Data pertaining to Q4:2018-19 and Q3:2019-20 are also presented in the tables to enable comparison. The data can be accessed at the web-linkhttps://dbie.rbi.org.in/DBIE/dbie.rbi?site=statistics#!2_42.

Highlights

Sales

  • Sales of manufacturing sector companies declined by 15.6 per cent (Y-o-Y) in Q4:2019-20 as compared with 5.9 per cent growth in Q4:2018-19; this contraction was broad based across industries (Table 2A and Table 5A).
  • Services sector companies recorded deceleration in activities; sales growth (Y-o-Y) for information technology (IT) and non-IT services sector companies increased by 8.0 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).

Expenditure

  • Subdued production related activities resulted in lower expenditure on raw materials for the manufacturing sector in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).
  • Staff cost growth (Y-o-Y) moderated for the manufacturing and IT services sectors and declined for the non-IT services sector in Q4:2019-20 (Table 2A).

Operating profit

  • Lower sales led to decline in operating profits of manufacturing companies in Q4:2019-20; operating profits of services companies (IT and non-IT) also decelerated due to moderation in sales growth (Table 2A).

Interest

    • Interest expenses of services sector companies (IT and non-IT) have surged, as the new accounting norms2 prescribed inclusion of lease payment obligations under this head (Table 2A).
  2. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the deadline for submission of financial results for Q4:2019-20 by listed companies to July 31, 2020.
  3. As per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 116 which came into effect on April 1, 2019.
  4. ICR (i.e., ratio of earnings before interest and tax to interest expenses) is a measure of debt servicing capacity of a company. The minimum value for a viable ICR is 1.

2

  • Interest coverage ratio (ICR)3 of the manufacturing companies moderated to 3.5 in Q4:2019-20 from 4.3 in the previous quarter because of lower earnings; the ICR of non-IT services companies remained below one (Table 2B).

Pricing power

  • Profit margins dipped for manufacturing companies, though they remained steady for IT companies; Non-IT services companies recorded negative net profit margins driven down by heavy losses (Table 2B).

List of Tables

Table No.

Title

1

A

Performance

of

Listed

Non-Government

Non-Financial

Growth Rates

B

Companies

Select Ratios

2

A

Performance

of

Listed

Non-Government

Non-Financial

Growth Rates

B

Companies - Sector-wise

Select Ratios

3

A

Performance

of

Listed

Non-Government

Non-Financial

Growth Rates

B

Companies according to Size of Paid-up-Capital

Select Ratios

4

A

Performance

of

Listed

Non-Government

Non-Financial

Growth Rates

B

Companies according to Size of Sales

Select Ratios

5

A

Performance

of

Listed

Non-Government

Non-Financial

Growth Rates

B

Companies according to Industry

Select Ratios

Explanatory Notes

Glossary

Notes:

  • The coverage of companies in different quarters varies, depending on the date of declaration of results; this is, however, not expected to significantly alter the aggregate position.
  • Explanatory notes detailing the compilation methodology, and the glossary (including revised definitions and calculations that differ from previous releases) are appended.

Press Release: 2020-2021/248

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 17:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pBrazil posts $16 bln budget deficit in July, less than expected
RE
02:15pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Multiple Individuals and Entities in $28 Million Ponzi Scheme that Targeted Churchgoers
PU
02:14pWall St gains, S&P 500 on track for sixth straight record closing high
RE
02:12pU.s. cdc reports 5,845,876 total cases due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 5,799,046 in previous report on august 27
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc reports as of yesterday total 180,165 deaths due to coronavirus vs 178,998 deaths in previous report on august 27
RE
02:10pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities Following Hurricane Laura
PU
02:09pU.S. checks storm impact at oil reserve, aims to deliver crude over weekend
RE
02:04pSanofi ceo says recent data has increased its confidence in the success of its two coronavirus vaccine candidates
RE
02:03pBrazil ups debt ceiling to 4.9 trln reais to accommodate crisis spending
RE
02:00pCanada's statement on the boeing 737 max 8 follows simulator and flight tests in recent days - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group