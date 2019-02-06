Performers and Presenters Announced for "Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration"

Just two days after the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the
Recording Academy™, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, and CBS will
celebrate historic American record label Motown Records by presenting
"Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration." Hosted by Cedric the
Entertainer and GRAMMY winner Smokey Robinson, the tribute to the iconic
sound that changed America will feature Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle,
Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston,
Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Martha
Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor,
and Stevie Wonder.
The live concert taping will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 7:30
p.m. PT at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The special will be
broadcast on April 21, 2019, on the CBS
Television Network. Tickets are now on sale and available for
purchase at AXS.com.
"Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration" is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures,
LLC. Ehrlich is executive producer, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are
producers, and David Wild is the writer/producer.
ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY
The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters,
producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring
the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural
heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its
future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of
music creators, supports music people in times of need through
MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY
Awards—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As
the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round
to foster a more inspiring world for creators.
