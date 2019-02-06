Performers and Presenters Announced for "Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration"

Cedric the Entertainer and GRAMMY Winner Smokey Robinson Set to Host

Motown Legends Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder Will Be Joined by Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, and Meghan Trainor Set to Participate in Star-Studded Tribute

Just two days after the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the Recording Academy™, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, and CBS will celebrate historic American record label Motown Records by presenting "Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration." Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and GRAMMY winner Smokey Robinson, the tribute to the iconic sound that changed America will feature Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor, and Stevie Wonder.

The live concert taping will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. PT at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The special will be broadcast on April 21, 2019, on the CBS Television Network. Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at AXS.com.

"Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration" is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ehrlich is executive producer, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are producers, and David Wild is the writer/producer.

