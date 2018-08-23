Peripheral Arterial Disease Epidemiology Forecasts In 22 Major Markets 2018-2028 - Market Analysis & Forecasts by Gender & 5 Year Age Cohort

The Epidemiology Series Forecast Report on Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) in 22 Major Markets
Peripheral Arterial disease (PAD) is an occlusion of the peripheral arteries and is widely viewed as a measure of an individual's global systemic atherosclerotic burden. Typically, it is defined as an ankle-brachial pressure index (APBI) ratio of < 0.9. PAD can also be known as peripheral arterial occlusive disease, arteriosclerosis obliterans, lower extremity occlusive disease and peripheral vascular disease.
This report provides the current prevalent population for PAD across 22 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Greece, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team , several of the main patient features and co-morbidities of PAD have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for PAD include:
Hypertension
Family history of PAD
Dyslipidaemia
Obesity
Diabetes
Lower limb ischaemia
Myocardial infarction
Coronary artery disease (CAD)
Key Topics Covered:
