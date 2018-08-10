Peripheral Arterial Disease Epidemiology Report: Forecast In 22 Major Markets 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Peripheral
Arterial Disease Forecast In 22 Major Markets 2018-2028" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Epidemiology Series Forecast Report on Peripheral Arterial Disease
(PAD) in 22 Major Markets
Peripheral Arterial disease (PAD) is an occlusion of the peripheral
arteries and is widely viewed as a measure of an individual's global
systemic atherosclerotic burden. Typically, it is defined as an
ankle-brachial pressure index (APBI) ratio of < 0.9. PAD can also be
known as peripheral arterial occlusive disease, arteriosclerosis
obliterans, lower extremity occlusive disease and peripheral vascular
disease.
This report provides the current prevalent population for PAD across 22
Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland,
Netherlands, Sweden, Greece, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China,
South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by
gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the
report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease
diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and
ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team ,
several of the main patient features and co-morbidities of PAD have been
quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These
sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country
level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for PAD include:
-
Hypertension
-
Family history of PAD
-
Dyslipidaemia
-
Obesity
-
Diabetes
-
Lower limb ischaemia
-
Myocardial infarction
-
Coronary artery disease (CAD)
Key Topics Covered:
-
List of Tables and Figures
-
Introduction
-
Cause Of The Disease
-
Risk Factors & Prevention
-
Diagnosis Of The Disease
-
Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
-
Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
-
Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
-
Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
-
Top-Line Prevalence For Peripheral Arterial Disease
-
Features Of Peripheral Arterial Disease
-
Patient Parameters
-
Comorbidities Of Pad Patients
-
Comorbidities Of Pad Patients With Intermittent Claudication
-
Abbreviations Used In The Report
-
Other Publisher Services & Solutions
-
Reports & Publications
-
Online Epidemiology Databases
-
Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
-
References
-
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfc4vw/peripheral?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005098/en/