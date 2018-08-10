Log in
Peripheral Arterial Disease Epidemiology Report: Forecast In 22 Major Markets 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 09:35am CEST

The "Peripheral Arterial Disease Forecast In 22 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Epidemiology Series Forecast Report on Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) in 22 Major Markets

Peripheral Arterial disease (PAD) is an occlusion of the peripheral arteries and is widely viewed as a measure of an individual's global systemic atherosclerotic burden. Typically, it is defined as an ankle-brachial pressure index (APBI) ratio of < 0.9. PAD can also be known as peripheral arterial occlusive disease, arteriosclerosis obliterans, lower extremity occlusive disease and peripheral vascular disease.

This report provides the current prevalent population for PAD across 22 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Greece, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team , several of the main patient features and co-morbidities of PAD have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for PAD include:

  • Hypertension
  • Family history of PAD
  • Dyslipidaemia
  • Obesity
  • Diabetes
  • Lower limb ischaemia
  • Myocardial infarction
  • Coronary artery disease (CAD)

Key Topics Covered:

  1. List of Tables and Figures
  2. Introduction
  3. Cause Of The Disease
  4. Risk Factors & Prevention
  5. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
  9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  10. Top-Line Prevalence For Peripheral Arterial Disease
  11. Features Of Peripheral Arterial Disease
  12. Patient Parameters
  13. Comorbidities Of Pad Patients
  14. Comorbidities Of Pad Patients With Intermittent Claudication
  15. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  16. Other Publisher Services & Solutions
  17. Reports & Publications
  18. Online Epidemiology Databases
  19. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  20. References
  21. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfc4vw/peripheral?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
