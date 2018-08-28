Log in
Peripheral Neuropathic Pain - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018-2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

The "Peripheral Neuropathic Pain - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018 report provides comprehensive insights about marketed and Phase III products for Peripheral Neuropathic Pain.

The report includes information of marketed products including their product description, patent details, forecasted sales till 2020 & API manufacturer details by country. Coverage of API manufacturers for Peripheral Neuropathic Pain marketed products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The manufacturers' details include manufacturers' name along with their location.

This report provides a comprehensive understanding of the emerging Phase III therapies for Peripheral Neuropathic Pain which can turn out to be future prospective competitors for the marketed products. It will also put light on the current market trends. Their forecasted global sales are also provided till 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain: Overview

3. Comparative Analysis of Marketed and Emerging Products

4. Marketed Therapies

5. Emerging Therapies (Phase III)

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xpv4r2/peripheral?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
