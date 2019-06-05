Periscope Holdings : Integrates with Amazon Business at the State of Nevada

Periscope
Holdings announced today that the State of Nevada has successfully
completed a punchout from their Periscope Holdings’ eProcurement system NevadaEPro
to Amazon
Business. The punchout allows Nevada buyers to shop on Amazon
Business within the NevadaEPro system.
The State of Nevada implemented Periscope
Holdings eProcurement technology in 2017 to automate the entire
procure-to-pay process. Branded NevadaEPro, the technology enables
Nevada to fulfill all the needs of its state and local agency buyers in
one place – efficiently, compliantly and transparently. With a punchout
to Amazon Business complete, Nevada buyers can compare and shop for
items all within NevadaEPro. The integration improves productivity and
ensures all purchases are tracked and reported – helping to monitor
vendor performance and improve spend management.
“Periscope Holdings is focused on helping our state and local
governments eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar
spent,” said Brian Utley, CEO of Periscope Holdings. “We realize every
government is unique, each with its own rules and regulation to follow,
which is why we provide a flexible, configurable experience. We are
proud to have established a simple, easy-to-use integration with Amazon
Business for those states and local governments who wish to use this
buying channel.”
Featuring hundreds of millions of products, Amazon Business helps to
bring efficiency to the purchasing process by assisting agencies with
management and oversight of purchasing card (P-Card) spend under the
micro-purchase threshold.
To learn more about the State of Nevada’s procurement, email info@periscopeholdings.com.
About Periscope Holdings
Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector
procurement with technology and solutions for both buyers and suppliers.
Buyer solutions include BuySpeed eProcurement, BidSync Source
cloud-based eSourcing, NIGP Code and NIGP Consulting. Supplier solutions
include BidSync government bid notification tools. Driven by a purpose
to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent,
Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 1 million suppliers and
powers more US government eProcurement systems than any other
eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com
to learn more.
