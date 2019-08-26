Periscope Holdings : Introduces Exclusive Shopping Experience for the Public Sector at NIGP Forum

A “one-stop shop” for publicly sourced contracts and open market catalogs, the Periscope Marketplace delivers a consumer shopping experience, while maintaining the accountability required for public sector procurement

Periscope Holdings is introducing a new shopping experience at NIGP Forum August 25-28 in Austin Texas. Created exclusively for the public sector, the Periscope Marketplace is the one-stop shop for government buyers to compare publicly sourced contracts and open market catalogs - efficiently and compliantly.

“We created the Periscope Marketplace with decades of public procurement experience,” said Brian Utley, CEO of Periscope Holdings. “It’s more than another shopping tool, it’s a solution that enables open, transparent and compliant procurement. We worked hard to deliver a consumer shopping experience, while maintaining the accountability required for public sector procurement. The entire team at Periscope has been a part of this project. We are extremely proud to be introducing the Periscope Marketplace to state and local organizations at NIGP Forum, furthering our mission to transform public sector procurement.”

The Periscope Marketplace simplifies procurement and drives best value purchasing by empowering public sector buyers to compare services, product specs and pricing side-by-side from a variety of catalog types, including:

Owned Contracts

Government Cooperative Contracts

Publicly Sourced Contracts from 140+ Government Organizations in the Periscope Network

Open Market Catalogs

The Periscope Marketplace integrates to any eProcurement, ERP or Financial System. It can be purchased standalone or as part of Periscope Holdings’ eProcurement suite. Understanding every public sector organization has unique requirements for compliance, the Periscope Marketplace also features powerful administrative tools that allow each customer to define the preferred buyer journey for their organization. And, to encourage adoption by public sector buyers and suppliers, Periscope Holdings designed the Marketplace to be easy to use for everyone. In addition to the savvy user interface, the Periscope Marketplace features drag and drop functionality to simplify the process of uploading catalogs.

NIGP Forum is the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing’s annual conference and exhibition. Over 1500 procurement professionals are attending this year’s event. Visit Periscope Holdings at Booth #1219 August 25 & 26, and in multiple sessions throughout the conference August 26-28. To learn more about the Periscope Marketplace – contact info@periscopeholdings.com or visit periscopeholdings.com.

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions for both buyers and suppliers. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 1 million suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than other eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.

