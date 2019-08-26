Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Periscope Holdings : Introduces Exclusive Shopping Experience for the Public Sector at NIGP Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:47am EDT

A “one-stop shop” for publicly sourced contracts and open market catalogs, the Periscope Marketplace delivers a consumer shopping experience, while maintaining the accountability required for public sector procurement

Periscope Holdings is introducing a new shopping experience at NIGP Forum August 25-28 in Austin Texas. Created exclusively for the public sector, the Periscope Marketplace is the one-stop shop for government buyers to compare publicly sourced contracts and open market catalogs - efficiently and compliantly.

“We created the Periscope Marketplace with decades of public procurement experience,” said Brian Utley, CEO of Periscope Holdings. “It’s more than another shopping tool, it’s a solution that enables open, transparent and compliant procurement. We worked hard to deliver a consumer shopping experience, while maintaining the accountability required for public sector procurement. The entire team at Periscope has been a part of this project. We are extremely proud to be introducing the Periscope Marketplace to state and local organizations at NIGP Forum, furthering our mission to transform public sector procurement.”

The Periscope Marketplace simplifies procurement and drives best value purchasing by empowering public sector buyers to compare services, product specs and pricing side-by-side from a variety of catalog types, including:

  • Owned Contracts
  • Government Cooperative Contracts
  • Publicly Sourced Contracts from 140+ Government Organizations in the Periscope Network
  • Open Market Catalogs

The Periscope Marketplace integrates to any eProcurement, ERP or Financial System. It can be purchased standalone or as part of Periscope Holdings’ eProcurement suite. Understanding every public sector organization has unique requirements for compliance, the Periscope Marketplace also features powerful administrative tools that allow each customer to define the preferred buyer journey for their organization. And, to encourage adoption by public sector buyers and suppliers, Periscope Holdings designed the Marketplace to be easy to use for everyone. In addition to the savvy user interface, the Periscope Marketplace features drag and drop functionality to simplify the process of uploading catalogs.

NIGP Forum is the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing’s annual conference and exhibition. Over 1500 procurement professionals are attending this year’s event. Visit Periscope Holdings at Booth #1219 August 25 & 26, and in multiple sessions throughout the conference August 26-28. To learn more about the Periscope Marketplace – contact info@periscopeholdings.com or visit periscopeholdings.com.

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions for both buyers and suppliers. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 1 million suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than other eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aCEMATRIX CORPORATION : Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed $2.3 Million Private Placement
AQ
07:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has embarked on a robotic process automation journey, establishing a global team to evaluate RPA use cases
AQ
07:53aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : India announced kick-starting its innovation challenge 'Hackware 2019' in India
AQ
07:53aINTACT FINANCIAL : IIROC Trading Halt - IFC.R
AQ
07:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launched the Altivar(TM) Process 6000 (ATV6000) medium voltage service-oriented drive
AQ
07:48aGlobal Binder Market for Lithium-ion Batteries 2019-2023 | 22% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
07:47aPERISCOPE HOLDINGS : Introduces Exclusive Shopping Experience for the Public Sector at NIGP Forum
BU
07:46aCOMPASS GOLD : Discrete Gold Soil Anomalies Delineated Along Strike From Farabakoura Workings
AQ
07:46aFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:46aGlobal Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2019-2023 | 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5Oil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group