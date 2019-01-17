Periscope Holdings Named a Top 100 GovTech Firm for Fourth Consecutive Year

Austin Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This January, Periscope Holdings, the leading provider of public procurement technology and transformation solutions, was recognized on the GovTech 100 list for the fourth year in a row.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States. Periscope Holdings has been named to the list each year since the list was established in 2016.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the fourth consecutive year,” said Brian Utley, CEO of Periscope Holdings. “Transformation is what our team strives for in every product we develop and each project we implement. Periscope is a group of trusted advisers driven by our purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent by our government.”

Since 2001, Periscope Holdings has been focused on transforming State and Local procurement. Today, the company powers more procurement systems in the public sector than any other eProcurement provider. 2018 was a particularly special year for the company. Periscope launched a new bid notification system for government suppliers. The first tool of its kind to leverage artificial intelligence, the new BidSync app helps ensure the most qualified suppliers are notified of relevant government opportunities, helping agencies empower their local businesses while improving the ability to achieve best value.

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions for both buyers and suppliers. Buyer solutions include BuySpeed eProcurement, BidSync Source cloud-based eSourcing, NIGP Code and NIGP Consulting. Supplier solutions include BidSync government bid notification tools. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 1 million suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than other eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.

