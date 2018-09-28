PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a
healthier world, collaborated with Institute of Chemical Technology
(ICT) to open "explorerTM G3 Project," an advanced
high-throughput screening facility at DBT-ICT Centre for Energy
Biosciences, Mumbai. The facility was inaugurated by Dr. Renu Swarup,
Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Union Ministry for Science
& Technology and Managing Director, Biotechnology Industry Research
Assistance Council (BIRAC). The inaugural ceremony was attended by many
other dignitaries and researchers from the field of modern Biological
Sciences.
The new cutting-edge screening facility will house fully automated
robotic system integrated with different instruments like JANUS G3
Liquid Handler, Colony Picker, Thermal Cycler, Multimode Reader and
Automated Incubators for microbial screening and characterization
applications. This will greatly reduce the overall screening time and
automate all the workflows leading to better productivity.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Renu Swarup said, “This collaboration
would be another step towards positioning India in the field of
Industrial Synthetic Biology, which will help researchers and students
develop advanced competencies in life sciences and renewable biological
research.”
Dr. Arvind M. Lali, Professor and Head, DBT-ICT Centre for Energy
Biosciences unveiled the video on the "explorerTM G3
Project" and Application Note on "explorer™ G3 workstation for Microbial
Cell Cultivation, Phenotypic Screening and Enzyme Evolution," during the
ceremony, Prof G. D. Yadav, Vice Chancellor, ICT stated, “DBT-ICT has
emerged as one of the India’s leading Centre of Excellence in the area
of industrial biotechnology. The robotic platform that has been
customized and built in collaboration with PerkinElmer will help us
automate our workflows and fasten up our pace to design and create those
microorganisms that would convert waste derived carbon into useful
products like biofuels and biochemicals that are required for our
country.”
Speaking on the occasion, Jayashree Thacker, President, PerkinElmer
India said, “We, at PerkinElmer, are delighted to work together with
DBT-ICT on this important Biofuels research initiative which leverages
PerkinElmer’s robotic automation platform – the explorer™ G3 integrated
workstation.” She further added, “PerkinElmer brings together innovative
technologies and application expertise to automate science and help
scientists address scientific challenges. Our application-focused,
customizable, integrated robotic system helps automate and optimize
research workflows. With our collaboration with DBT-ICT, we look forward
to extending our applications to the field of bio-energy.”
About PerkinElmer India
Since 1981, PerkinElmer has offered instruments and services to
customers in India, spanning a wide range of markets including
diagnostics, pharmaceutical, food safety, agriculture, chemical,
plastics and automotive. The Company established direct operations in
India in 2004 and currently has more than 10,000 customers and over 450
employees in India.
In early 2016, PerkinElmer opened a laboratory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu,
to respond to the growing need for easier access to technologies that
screen for and help diagnose prenatal and neonatal conditions. In 2017,
PerkinElmer opened the Centre of Excellence at Indian Institute of
Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune which is a leading
instrumentation facility for researchers and students to advance
knowledge of Life Sciences.
About PerkinElmer, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a
healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.3
billion in 2017, has about 11,000 employees serving customers in more
than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional
information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.
About DBT-ICT Centre for Energy Biosciences
The DBT-ICT
Centre of Energy Biosciences (DBT-ICT-CEB) is the first Energy
Biosciences centre in India and the only one of its kind with an
integrated basic and translational science capabilities, and where basic
sciences meet technology and amalgamates with each other to add a new
dimension to Bioprocess Technology and Bioengineering. DBT-ICT-CEB is a
unique place for integrated research in biological sciences funded by
The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology,
India. The Centre established in December 2008 at total initial cost of
about equivalent of USD 5 million at the Institute of Chemical
Technology (ICT) at Matunga, Mumbai, which itself is a deemed University
under Section 3 of UGC Act 1956. The Centre is focused primarily at
developing biotechnologies for deriving energy from renewable resources
for reducing India’s rising dependence on petroleum fuels and cut down
greenhouse gas emissions. Read more: http://www.dbt-ceb.org/about-us.htm
