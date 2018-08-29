Pernod Ricard: 2017/18 Full-year Sales and Results

Regulatory News:
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):
Press release - Paris, 29 August 2018
VERY STRONG FY18:
+6.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (-0.3%
REPORTED)
6.3% ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO1
(-1.5% REPORTED)
FY19 GUIDANCE:
ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO1
BETWEEN +5% AND +7%
SALES
Sales for FY18 totalled €8,987m. Organic Sales growth accelerated
to +6.0% vs. +3.6% in FY17, thanks to consistent strategy
implementation. Reported Sales were down -0.3%.
Sales were very strong, with broad-based growth coming from a wide
spectrum of markets…
-
Americas: continued dynamism +6%, with USA now growing broadly
in line with market and acceleration in Mexico and Brazil
-
Asia-Rest of World: acceleration +9%, thanks to return to
strong growth in China and India
-
Europe: modest growth +2%, with good momentum in Eastern
Europe, Germany and UK but difficulties in France and Spain
-
Travel Retail in good growth, across all regions, thanks in
part to new organisation, leading to value market share gains
… and brands:
-
Strategic International Brands’ acceleration +7% vs. +4% in
FY17: 11 out of 13 in growth, 6 improving vs. FY17
-
Very strong performance of Martell (+14%) and Jameson (+14%)
-
improving trends for overall Scotch portfolio (+3% vs. stable
in FY17) and return to growth of Chivas (+5%)
-
Absolut +2%, thanks to success outside of USA (+6%) although
USA still in decline
-
significant improvement of Seagram’s Indian whiskies +13% vs.
+3% in FY17
-
Innovation contributing significantly to topline growth.
Q4 Sales were €1,927m with +5% in organic growth (-2% reported),
broadly consistent with underlying trends in the first 9 months of
the year.
RESULTS
FY18 PRO1 was €2,358m, with organic growth
of +6.3% and -1.5% reported. The PRO margin was up +14bps
organically but down -34bps on a reported basis due to adverse FX
(-€180m.)
_______________
1 PRO: Profit from Recurring
Operations
Organic PRO1 growth was in line with the revised annual
guidance of c. +6%. It was driven by:
-
Gross margin +6%, a +15bps margin improvement vs. FY17 on an
organic basis, thanks to:
-
Pricing improving
-
Operational excellence savings limiting impact of cost
of goods’ increases (in particular Agave cost and GST in India)
-
strong growth from Martell and Jameson but negative mix from
growth in Seagram’s Indian Whiskies and decline of Ricard
-
A&P: +7% to prepare for future growth, remaining broadly
stable at c. 19% of Sales
-
Tight management of Structure costs: +5% (+4% excluding
Other income and expense), with targeted investment in Emerging
markets and growth relays.
The FY18 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was c.
25%, in line with FY17. The expected rate for FY19 is c. 26%.
Group share of Net PRO1 was €1,511m, +2%
reported vs. FY17.
Group share of Net profit was €1,577m, +13% reported vs. FY17,
thanks in particular to a reduction in financial expenses.
FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT
Free Cash Flow was very strong, increasing to €1,433m, +10% vs. FY17,
resulting in a Net debt decrease of -€889m to €6,962m.
The average cost of debt reduced to 3.5% vs. 3.8% in FY17. The
expected for FY19 is c. 3.9%.
The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates was 2.62 at
30 June 2018, significantly down from 3.0 at 30 June 2017.
PROPOSED DIVIDEND
A dividend of €2.36 is proposed for the Annual General Meeting of
21 November 2018, up +17% from FY17, corresponding to an increase
in pay-out ratio to 41%, reflecting the Group’s policy of gradually
increasing cash distribution from approximately one-third of Group Net
Profit from Recurring Operations to c. 50% by FY20.
As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer, declared, “FY18 was a very strong year. Consistent
strategic implementation has enabled us to deliver a significant
improvement in business performance while investing for the future. Our
Sales have accelerated and diversified, and our margins improved.
In FY19, in a still uncertain geopolitical and monetary environment,
we will continue consistently implementing our strategy. Our
guidance for FY19 is organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations
between +5% and +7%.”
_______________
1 PRO: Profit from Recurring
Operations
2 Average EUR/USD rate of 1.19 in FY18 vs.
1.09 in FY17
All growth data specified in this presentation refers to organic
growth, unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
Audit procedures have been carried out on the full-year financial
statements. The Statutory Auditors’ report will be issued following
their review of the management report.
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS
measures
Pernod Ricard’s management process is based on the following non-IFRS
measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group’s
management believes these measures provide valuable additional
information for users of the financial statements in understanding the
Group’s performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as
complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements
therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange
rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year
results at the prior year’s exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results
are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in
the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year
but are included in the organic movement calculation from the
anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement
was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the
organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business
from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year,
the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year
from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business
which is common to both years and which represents those measures that
local managers are most directly able to influence.
Free cash flow
Free cash flow comprises the net cash flow from operating activities
excluding the contributions to Allied Domecq pension plans, aggregated
with the proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and
intangible assets and after deduction of the capital expenditures.
“Recurring” indicators
The following 3 measures represent key indicators for the measurement
of the recurring performance of the business, excluding significant
items that, because of their nature and their unusual occurrence, cannot
be considered as inherent to the recurring performance of the Group:
- Recurring free cash flow
Recurring free cash flow is calculated by restating free cash flow
from non-recurring items.
- Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit
excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
- Group share of net profit from
recurring operations
Group share of net profit from recurring operations corresponds to
the Group share of net profit excluding other non-current operating
income and expenses, non-recurring financial items and corporate income
tax on non-recurring items.
Net debt
Net debt, as defined and used by the Group, corresponds to total
gross debt (translated at the closing rate), including fair value and
net foreign currency assets hedging derivatives (hedging of net
investments and similar), less cash and cash equivalents.
EBITDA
EBITDA stands for “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization”. EBITDA is an accounting
measure calculated using the Group's profit from recurring operations
excluding depreciation and amortization on operating fixed assets.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world’s n°2 in wines and spirits with
consolidated Sales of €8,987m in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of
Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based
on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq
(2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most
prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard
pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet
Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum,
Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as
well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines.
Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,900 people and
operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 “Brand Companies”
and 86 “Market Companies” established in each key market. Pernod Ricard
is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages
responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard’s strategy and ambition are based
on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual
trust and a strong sense of ethics.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code:
FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.
Appendices
Emerging Markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia-Rest of World
|
|
Americas
|
|
Europe
|
|
Algeria
|
|
Malaysia
|
|
Argentina
|
|
Albania
|
|
Angola
|
|
Mongolia
|
|
Bolivia
|
|
Armenia
|
|
Cambodia
|
|
Morocco
|
|
Brazil
|
|
Azerbaijan
|
|
Cameroon
|
|
Mozambique
|
|
Caribbean
|
|
Belarus
|
|
China
|
|
Namibia
|
|
Chile
|
|
Bosnia
|
|
Congo
|
|
Nigeria
|
|
Colombia
|
|
Bulgaria
|
|
Egypt
|
|
Persian Gulf
|
|
Costa Rica
|
|
Croatia
|
|
Ethiopia
|
|
Philippines
|
|
Cuba
|
|
Georgia
|
|
Gabon
|
|
Senegal
|
|
Dominican Republic
|
|
Hungary
|
|
Ghana
|
|
South Africa
|
|
Ecuador
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
India
|
|
Sri Lanka
|
|
Guatemala
|
|
Kosovo
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
Syria
|
|
Honduras
|
|
Latvia
|
|
Iraq
|
|
Tanzania
|
|
Mexico
|
|
Lithuania
|
|
Ivory Coast
|
|
Thailand
|
|
Panama
|
|
Macedonia
|
|
Jordan
|
|
Tunisia
|
|
Paraguay
|
|
Moldova
|
|
Kenya
|
|
Turkey
|
|
Peru
|
|
Montenegro
|
|
Laos
|
|
Uganda
|
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
Poland
|
|
Lebanon
|
|
Vietnam
|
|
Uruguay
|
|
Romania
|
|
Madagascar
|
|
Zambia
|
|
Venezuela
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic International Brands’ organic Sales growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes
FY18
(in 9Lcs millions)
|
|
Organic Sales growth
FY18
|
|
Volumes
|
|
Price/mix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolut
|
|
11.4
|
|
2%
|
|
2%
|
|
0%
|
Chivas Regal
|
|
4.4
|
|
5%
|
|
5%
|
|
0%
|
Ballantine's
|
|
7.1
|
|
5%
|
|
5%
|
|
0%
|
Ricard
|
|
4.5
|
|
-6%
|
|
-5%
|
|
-1%
|
Jameson
|
|
7.3
|
|
14%
|
|
12%
|
|
1%
|
Havana Club
|
|
4.6
|
|
6%
|
|
5%
|
|
0%
|
Malibu
|
|
3.8
|
|
6%
|
|
5%
|
|
1%
|
Beefeater
|
|
2.9
|
|
4%
|
|
4%
|
|
0%
|
Martell
|
|
2.4
|
|
14%
|
|
12%
|
|
2%
|
The Glenlivet
|
|
1.1
|
|
5%
|
|
5%
|
|
0%
|
Royal Salute
|
|
0.2
|
|
-2%
|
|
1%
|
|
-2%
|
Mumm
|
|
0.8
|
|
1%
|
|
-1%
|
|
2%
|
Perrier-Jouët
|
|
0.3
|
|
6%
|
|
1%
|
|
6%
|
Strategic International Brands
|
|
50.7
|
|
7%
|
|
4%
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Analysis by Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
(€ millions)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
Change
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Group Structure
|
|
Forex impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
2,661
|
|
29.5%
|
|
2,546
|
|
28.3%
|
|
(114)
|
|
-4%
|
|
159
|
|
6%
|
|
(18)
|
|
-1%
|
|
(255)
|
|
-10%
|
|
Asia / Rest of World
|
|
3,568
|
|
39.6%
|
|
3,648
|
|
40.6%
|
|
80
|
|
2%
|
|
324
|
|
9%
|
|
(1)
|
|
0%
|
|
(242)
|
|
-7%
|
|
Europe
|
|
2,781
|
|
30.9%
|
|
2,792
|
|
31.1%
|
|
11
|
|
0%
|
|
50
|
|
2%
|
|
(7)
|
|
0%
|
|
(32)
|
|
-1%
|
|
World
|
|
9,010
|
|
100.0%
|
|
8,987
|
|
100.0%
|
|
(23)
|
|
0%
|
|
533
|
|
6%
|
|
(26)
|
|
0%
|
|
(530)
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
(€ millions)
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Group Structure
|
|
Forex impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
628
|
|
32.0%
|
|
603
|
|
31.3%
|
|
(24)
|
|
-4%
|
|
43
|
|
7%
|
|
(5)
|
|
-1%
|
|
(63)
|
|
-10%
|
|
Asia / Rest of World
|
|
690
|
|
35.2%
|
|
682
|
|
35.4%
|
|
(8)
|
|
-1%
|
|
38
|
|
5%
|
|
0
|
|
0%
|
|
(46)
|
|
-7%
|
|
Europe
|
|
645
|
|
32.9%
|
|
642
|
|
33.3%
|
|
(3)
|
|
0%
|
|
12
|
|
2%
|
|
(2)
|
|
0%
|
|
(13)
|
|
-2%
|
|
World
|
|
1,962
|
|
100.0%
|
|
1,927
|
|
100.0%
|
|
(35)
|
|
-2%
|
|
93
|
|
5%
|
|
(6)
|
|
0%
|
|
(122)
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
(€ millions)
|
|
H2 2017
|
|
H2 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Group Structure
|
|
Forex impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
1,230
|
|
31.1%
|
|
1,148
|
|
29.4%
|
|
(82)
|
|
-7%
|
|
80
|
|
7%
|
|
(4)
|
|
0%
|
|
(157)
|
|
-13%
|
|
Asia / Rest of World
|
|
1,527
|
|
38.7%
|
|
1,583
|
|
40.5%
|
|
56
|
|
4%
|
|
188
|
|
12%
|
|
(0)
|
|
0%
|
|
(132)
|
|
-9%
|
|
Europe
|
|
1,192
|
|
30.2%
|
|
1,174
|
|
30.1%
|
|
(18)
|
|
-2%
|
|
8
|
|
1%
|
|
(3)
|
|
0%
|
|
(24)
|
|
-2%
|
|
World
|
|
3,949
|
|
100.0%
|
|
3,905
|
|
100.0%
|
|
(44)
|
|
-1%
|
|
277
|
|
7%
|
|
(8)
|
|
0%
|
|
(314)
|
|
-8%
|
|
Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions'
weight in the Group
|
|
|
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
9,010
|
|
8,987
|
|
0%
|
|
Gross Margin after logistics costs
|
|
5,602
|
|
5,604
|
|
0%
|
|
Advertising and promotion expenses
|
|
(1,691)
|
|
(1,720)
|
|
2%
|
|
Contribution after A&P expenditure
|
|
3,912
|
|
3,884
|
|
-1%
|
|
Structure costs
|
|
(1,517)
|
|
(1,526)
|
|
1%
|
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
2,394
|
|
2,358
|
|
-2%
|
|
Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
|
|
(376)
|
|
(301)
|
|
-20%
|
|
Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
|
|
(509)
|
|
(520)
|
|
2%
|
|
Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests
and
share of net income from associates
|
|
(27)
|
|
(26)
|
|
-3%
|
|
Group share of net profit from recurring operations
|
|
1,483
|
|
1,511
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income & expenses
|
|
(163)
|
|
(62)
|
|
NA
|
|
Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
|
|
3
|
|
(1)
|
|
NA
|
|
Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
|
|
71
|
|
129
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group share of net profit
|
|
1,393
|
|
1,577
|
|
13%
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
28
|
|
26
|
|
-7%
|
|
Net profit
|
|
1,421
|
|
1,603
|
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
Change
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Group Structure
|
|
Forex impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|
|
9,010
|
|
100.0%
|
|
8,987
|
|
100.0%
|
|
(23)
|
|
0%
|
|
533
|
|
6%
|
|
(26)
|
|
0%
|
|
(530)
|
|
-6%
|
|
Gross margin after logistics costs
|
|
5,602
|
|
62.2%
|
|
5,604
|
|
62.4%
|
|
1
|
|
0%
|
|
345
|
|
6%
|
|
(5)
|
|
0%
|
|
(338)
|
|
-6%
|
|
Advertising & promotion
|
|
(1,691)
|
|
18.8%
|
|
(1,720)
|
|
19.1%
|
|
(29)
|
|
2%
|
|
(120)
|
|
7%
|
|
(1)
|
|
0%
|
|
92
|
|
-5%
|
|
Contribution after A&P
|
|
3,912
|
|
43.4%
|
|
3,884
|
|
43.2%
|
|
(28)
|
|
-1%
|
|
225
|
|
6%
|
|
(6)
|
|
0%
|
|
(247)
|
|
-6%
|
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
2,394
|
|
26.6%
|
|
2,358
|
|
26.2%
|
|
(37)
|
|
-2%
|
|
155
|
|
6%
|
|
(11)
|
|
0%
|
|
(180)
|
|
-8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
Change
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Group Structure
|
|
Forex impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|
|
2,661
|
|
100.0%
|
|
2,546
|
|
100.0%
|
|
(114)
|
|
-4%
|
|
159
|
|
6%
|
|
(18)
|
|
-1%
|
|
(255)
|
|
-10%
|
|
Gross margin after logistics costs
|
|
1,790
|
|
67.3%
|
|
1,690
|
|
66.4%
|
|
(99)
|
|
-6%
|
|
92
|
|
5%
|
|
(4)
|
|
0%
|
|
(187)
|
|
-10%
|
|
Advertising & promotion
|
|
(551)
|
|
20.7%
|
|
(533)
|
|
20.9%
|
|
18
|
|
-3%
|
|
(29)
|
|
5%
|
|
(1)
|
|
0%
|
|
47
|
|
-9%
|
|
Contribution after A&P
|
|
1,239
|
|
46.6%
|
|
1,157
|
|
45.5%
|
|
(81)
|
|
-7%
|
|
64
|
|
5%
|
|
(5)
|
|
0%
|
|
(140)
|
|
-11%
|
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
790
|
|
29.7%
|
|
735
|
|
28.9%
|
|
(55)
|
|
-7%
|
|
55
|
|
7%
|
|
(9)
|
|
-1%
|
|
(101)
|
|
-13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia / Rest of the World
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
Change
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Group Structure
|
|
Forex impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|
|
3,568
|
|
100.0%
|
|
3,648
|
|
100.0%
|
|
80
|
|
2%
|
|
324
|
|
9%
|
|
(1)
|
|
0%
|
|
(242)
|
|
-7%
|
|
Gross margin after logistics costs
|
|
2,102
|
|
58.9%
|
|
2,164
|
|
59.3%
|
|
62
|
|
3%
|
|
207
|
|
10%
|
|
(0)
|
|
0%
|
|
(145)
|
|
-7%
|
|
Advertising & promotion
|
|
(618)
|
|
17.3%
|
|
(662)
|
|
18.1%
|
|
(44)
|
|
7%
|
|
(82)
|
|
13%
|
|
(0)
|
|
0%
|
|
38
|
|
-6%
|
|
Contribution after A&P
|
|
1,484
|
|
41.6%
|
|
1,502
|
|
41.2%
|
|
18
|
|
1%
|
|
125
|
|
8%
|
|
(0)
|
|
0%
|
|
(107)
|
|
-7%
|
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
1,000
|
|
28.0%
|
|
996
|
|
27.3%
|
|
(4)
|
|
0%
|
|
74
|
|
7%
|
|
(0)
|
|
0%
|
|
(77)
|
|
-8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
Change
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Group Structure
|
|
Forex impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales (Excl. T&D)
|
|
2,781
|
|
100.0%
|
|
2,792
|
|
100.0%
|
|
11
|
|
0%
|
|
50
|
|
2%
|
|
(7)
|
|
0%
|
|
(32)
|
|
-1%
|
|
Gross margin after logistics costs
|
|
1,710
|
|
61.5%
|
|
1,749
|
|
62.6%
|
|
39
|
|
2%
|
|
46
|
|
3%
|
|
(1)
|
|
0%
|
|
(5)
|
|
0%
|
|
Advertising & promotion
|
|
(522)
|
|
18.8%
|
|
(525)
|
|
18.8%
|
|
(3)
|
|
1%
|
|
(9)
|
|
2%
|
|
(0)
|
|
0%
|
|
6
|
|
-1%
|
|
Contribution after A&P
|
|
1,188
|
|
42.7%
|
|
1,224
|
|
43.8%
|
|
36
|
|
3%
|
|
36
|
|
3%
|
|
(1)
|
|
0%
|
|
1
|
|
0%
|
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
604
|
|
21.7%
|
|
626
|
|
22.4%
|
|
22
|
|
4%
|
|
26
|
|
4%
|
|
(2)
|
|
0%
|
|
(2)
|
|
0%
|
|
Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions'
weight in the Group
|
|
|
Foreign Exchange Impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forex impact FY18
(€ millions)
|
|
Average rates evolution
|
|
On Net Sales
|
|
On Profit from
Recurring
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US dollar
|
|
|
|
USD
|
|
1.09
|
|
1.19
|
|
9.5%
|
|
(215)
|
|
(116)
|
Chinese yuan
|
|
|
|
CNY
|
|
7.42
|
|
7.76
|
|
4.5%
|
|
(38)
|
|
(26)
|
Indian rupee
|
|
|
|
INR
|
|
72.41
|
|
77.70
|
|
7.3%
|
|
(64)
|
|
(22)
|
Japanese yen
|
|
|
|
JPY
|
|
118.88
|
|
131.65
|
|
10.7%
|
|
(18)
|
|
(11)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(194)
|
|
(6)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(530)
|
|
(180)
|
Note: Impact on PRO includes strategic hedging on Forex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate
|
|
Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD and linked
currencies(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on the income statement(2)
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
|
+18
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
(2)
|
Pre-tax profit from recurring operations
|
|
|
+16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on the balance sheet
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
Increase/(decrease) in net debt
|
|
|
+41
|
|
|
|
|
(1) CNY, HKD (2) Full-year
effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
(€ millions)
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
(Net book value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
17,152
|
|
16,858
|
|
Tangible assets and other assets
|
|
3,028
|
|
3,322
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
2,377
|
|
1,556
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
22,557
|
|
21,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
5,305
|
|
5,472
|
|
of which aged work-in-progress
|
|
4,416
|
|
4,532
|
|
of which non-aged work-in-progress
|
|
72
|
|
71
|
|
Receivables (*)
|
|
1,134
|
|
1,122
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
1,059
|
|
1,031
|
|
Other trade receivables
|
|
74
|
|
91
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
270
|
|
280
|
|
Other operating current assets
|
|
264
|
|
273
|
|
Tangible/intangible current assets
|
|
6
|
|
7
|
|
Tax receivable
|
|
111
|
|
177
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
|
|
700
|
|
771
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
7,521
|
|
7,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
30,088
|
|
29,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) after disposals of receivables of:
|
|
557
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
(€ millions)
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Shareholders’ equity
|
|
13,706
|
|
14,797
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
180
|
|
181
|
|
of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
28
|
|
26
|
|
Total Shareholders’ equity
|
|
13,886
|
|
14,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
|
|
4,524
|
|
3,567
|
|
Bonds non-current
|
|
6,900
|
|
6,777
|
|
Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
|
|
522
|
|
494
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
11,946
|
|
10,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current provisions
|
|
159
|
|
143
|
|
Operating payables
|
|
1,826
|
|
1,951
|
|
Other operating payables
|
|
935
|
|
960
|
|
of which other operating payables
|
|
619
|
|
621
|
|
of which tangible/intangible current payables
|
|
316
|
|
338
|
|
Tax payable
|
|
156
|
|
225
|
|
Bonds - current
|
|
94
|
|
93
|
|
Current financial liabilities and derivatives
|
|
1,087
|
|
371
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
4,256
|
|
3,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
30,088
|
|
29,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
June
2016
|
|
June
2017
|
|
June
2018
|
|
FY17 WC
change*
|
|
FY18 WC
change*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aged work in progress
|
|
4,364
|
|
4,416
|
|
4,532
|
|
148
|
|
160
|
Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
10
|
|
(0)
|
|
(1)
|
Payables on wine and ageing spirits
|
|
(109)
|
|
(107)
|
|
(96)
|
|
(1)
|
|
6
|
Net aged work in progress
|
|
4,260
|
|
4,314
|
|
4,447
|
|
147
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
|
|
1,517
|
|
1,617
|
|
1,641
|
|
127
|
|
88
|
Advances from customers
|
|
(2)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(14)
|
|
10
|
Other receivables
|
|
305
|
|
333
|
|
353
|
|
60
|
|
40
|
Other inventories
|
|
857
|
|
818
|
|
869
|
|
(3)
|
|
81
|
Non-aged work in progress
|
|
73
|
|
72
|
|
71
|
|
(1)
|
|
4
|
Trade payables and other
|
|
(2,168)
|
|
(2,323)
|
|
(2,471)
|
|
(191)
|
|
(225)
|
Gross operating working capital
|
|
582
|
|
502
|
|
457
|
|
(22)
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Factoring/Securitization impact
|
|
(520)
|
|
(557)
|
|
(610)
|
|
(46)
|
|
(63)
|
Net Operating Working Capital
|
|
62
|
|
(56)
|
|
(153)
|
|
(68)
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Net Working Capital
|
|
4,322
|
|
4,258
|
|
4,294
|
|
79
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* at average FX rates
|
|
Of which recurring variation
|
|
65
|
|
141
|
|
|
Of which non recurring variation
|
|
14
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
30/06/2017
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
Non-current
|
|
Total
|
|
Current
|
|
Non-current
|
|
Total
|
|
Bonds
|
|
94
|
|
6,900
|
|
6,993
|
|
93
|
|
6,777
|
|
6,869
|
|
Syndicated loan
|
|
-
|
|
319
|
|
319
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Commercial paper
|
|
630
|
|
-
|
|
630
|
|
280
|
|
-
|
|
280
|
|
Other loans and long-term debts
|
|
441
|
|
161
|
|
601
|
|
80
|
|
463
|
|
542
|
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
1,071
|
|
480
|
|
1,551
|
|
360
|
|
463
|
|
822
|
|
Gross Financial debt
|
|
1,165
|
|
7,379
|
|
8,545
|
|
452
|
|
7,239
|
|
7,691
|
|
Fair value hedge derivatives – assets
|
|
(6)
|
|
(17)
|
|
(22)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Fair value hedge derivatives – liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
-
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
|
Fair value hedge derivatives
|
|
(6)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(15)
|
|
-
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
|
Net investment hedge derivatives – assets
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net investment hedge derivatives – liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net investment hedge derivatives
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net asset hedging derivative instruments – assets
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
Net asset hedging derivative instruments – liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net asset hedging derivative instruments
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
Financial debt after hedging
|
|
1,158
|
|
7,370
|
|
8,528
|
|
452
|
|
7,265
|
|
7,716
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(677)
|
|
-
|
|
(677)
|
|
(754)
|
|
-
|
|
(754)
|
|
Net financial debt
|
|
481
|
|
7,370
|
|
7,851
|
|
(303)
|
|
7,265
|
|
6,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
30/06/2017
|
|
30/06/2018
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
2,232
|
|
2,296
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
|
219
|
|
216
|
|
Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
|
|
75
|
|
73
|
|
Net change in provisions
|
|
(59)
|
|
(35)
|
|
Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied
Domecq and others
|
|
7
|
|
14
|
|
Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
|
|
(14)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
|
|
6
|
|
(48)
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
34
|
|
35
|
|
Self-financing capacity before interest and tax
|
|
2,499
|
|
2,549
|
|
Decrease / (increase) in working capital requirements
|
|
(79)
|
|
(100)
|
|
Net interest and tax payments
|
|
(771)
|
|
(659)
|
|
Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
|
|
(350)
|
|
(358)
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
1,299
|
|
1,433
|
|
of which recurring Free Cash Flow
|
|
1,471
|
|
1,422
|
|
Net disposal of financial assets and activities, contributions to
pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
|
|
50
|
|
(60)
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(511)
|
|
(551)
|
|
(Acquisition) / Disposal of treasury shares and others
|
|
(36)
|
|
(23)
|
|
Decrease / (increase) in net debt (before currency translation
adjustments)
|
|
802
|
|
798
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
62
|
|
91
|
|
Decrease / (increase) in net debt (after currency translation
adjustments)
|
|
865
|
|
889
|
|
Initial net debt
|
|
(8,716)
|
|
(7,851)
|
|
Final net debt
|
|
(7,851)
|
|
(6,962)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt Maturity at 30 June 2018
Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com
Gross Debt after hedging at 30 June 2018
Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com
Bond details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
Par value
|
|
Coupon
|
|
Issue date
|
|
Maturity date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
|
€ 850 m
|
|
2.000%
|
|
3/20/2014
|
|
6/22/2020
|
|
|
€ 650 m
|
|
2.125%
|
|
9/29/2014
|
|
9/27/2024
|
|
|
€ 500 m
|
|
1.875%
|
|
9/28/2015
|
|
9/28/2023
|
|
|
€ 600 m
|
|
1.500%
|
|
5/17/2016
|
|
5/18/2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
|
$ 1,000 m
|
|
5.750%
|
|
4/7/2011
|
|
4/7/2021
|
|
|
$ 1,500 m
|
|
4.450%
|
|
10/25/2011
|
|
1/15/2022
|
|
|
$ 1,650 m o/w:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 800 m at 10.5 years
|
|
4.250%
|
|
01/12/2012
|
|
7/15/2022
|
|
|
$ 850 m at 30 years
|
|
5.500%
|
|
|
|
1/15/2042
|
|
|
$ 201 m
|
|
Libor 6m + spread
|
|
1/26/2016
|
|
1/26/2021
|
|
|
$ 600 m
|
|
3.250%
|
|
6/8/2016
|
|
6/8/2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt / EBITDA ratio evolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing rate
|
|
Average rate
|
EUR/USD rate: FY17 -> FY 18
|
|
1.14 -> 1.17
|
|
1.09 -> 1.19
|
Ratio at 06/30/2017
|
|
3.0
|
|
3.01
|
EBITDA & cash generational excl. Group
structure effect
and forex impact
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.5)
|
Group structure and forex impacts
|
|
+0.2
|
|
+0.1
|
Ratio at 06/30/2018
|
|
2.7
|
|
2.6
|
1 Syndicated credit spreads and covenants are
based on the same ratio at the average rate
|
Diluted EPS calculation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(x 1,000)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares in issue at end of period
|
|
265,422
|
|
265,422
|
|
Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
|
|
265,422
|
|
265,422
|
|
Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
|
|
(1,189)
|
|
(1,308)
|
|
Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
|
|
1,245
|
|
1,429
|
|
Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
|
|
265,478
|
|
265,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ millions and €/share)
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
reported
▲
|
|
Group share of net profit from recurring operations
|
|
1,483
|
|
1,511
|
|
+2%
|
|
Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
|
|
5.58
|
|
5.69
|
|
+2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS 15 Pro-Forma
Implementation from FY19, leading to:
-
reclassification of certain A&P expenses in deduction of Sales
-
integration of the activity of certain third-party bottlers in India
into Sales and Cost of Goods Sold
Main proforma estimated impacts:
-
neutral on PRO but PRO margin up c. +80bps
-
Sales reduced by c. -3%
-
Gross Margin ratio down c. -170bps
-
A&P / Sales ratio down c.-270bps to c. 16%
Upcoming Communications
|
DATE1
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
Thursday October 18 2018
|
|
|
Q1 FY19 Sales
|
|
Wednesday November 21 2018
|
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
|
Thursday February 7 2019
|
|
|
H1 FY19 Sales & Results
|
|
Thursday April 18 2019
|
|
|
Q3 FY19 Sales
|
|
1 The above dates are indicative and are
liable to change
|
