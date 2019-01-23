Pernod Ricard : Appoints Patricia Barbizet as Lead Independent Director

Regulatory News:
THE PERNOD RICARD BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Press release - Paris, January 23, 2018
Upon the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance, Sustainability &
Responsibility Committee, Pernod Ricard’s (Paris:RI) Board of Directors
has created the position of Lead Independent Director. The Board
unanimously appointed with immediate effect Mrs. Patricia Barbizet to
fulfill the role of Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors
considers that Mrs. Barbizet, who is widely-known for her expertise in
the field of governance, possesses all the requisite skills and
necessary competencies to actively contribute to further guaranteeing
Pernod Ricard’s balanced corporate governance. Such evolution of Pernod
Ricard’s governance reflects the company’s willingness to strive for
continuous improvement.
Mr. Pierre Pringuet, the former President of the AFEP (the French
watchdog on governance matters), who had actively participated in the
continuous improvement of Pernod Ricard’s governance and shaped the
transition towards the creation of the role of Lead Independent
Director, is therefore stepping down from his role as Vice-Chairman of
the Board of Directors. Mr. Pierre Pringuet, who has been instrumental
in transforming Pernod Ricard into the global group that it is today,
will remain as a director on the Board.
In accordance with best practices, the Lead Independent Director will be
in charge of the Board’s shareholder engagement relationship, in
particular on corporate governance matters, and will oversee the
efficiency of the company’s governance and submit proposals to continue
to improve and reinforce Pernod Ricard’s governance profile. The Lead
Independent Director will also chair the Nominations, Governance
Sustainability & Responsability Committee, in replacement of Mrs. Nicole
Bouton who has decided to step down from this position. The Lead
Independent Director’s role and responsibilities are detailed in the
Board of Directors’ internal regulations.
Patricia Barbizet has been an independent director of Pernod Ricard
since the Shareholders’ Meeting held on November 21, 2018. She began her
career in 1977 within the Renault Group. In 1989, she joined the Pinault
Group as Chief Financial Officer and served, from 1992 to 2018, as Chief
Executive Officer of Artémis, the holding company of the Pinault family.
From 2014 to 2016, Mrs. Barbizet also held the position of CEO &
Chairwoman of Christie’s International. In addition, she chaired the
Investment Committee of the French Strategic Investment Fund (FSI) from
2008 to 2013. Mrs. Barbizet is currently a director of AXA, Fnac Darty
and Total. Mrs. Patricia Barbizet has recently been appointed Chairwoman
of the French Haut Comité de Gouvernement d’Entreprise (High
Committee on Corporate Governance).
Alexandre Ricard stated: “the decision taken by the
Board to create the role of Lead Independent Director is the continuity
of a thought-process that started in July 2018, following the triennial
external review of the Board and the feedback we’ve received from our
long-term shareholders. I am delighted that Patricia Barbizet, an
authority on governance matters, has accepted such nomination by the
board. We look forward to leveraging her insights and leadership
experience to assist Pernod Ricard with the further reinforcement of our
governance.”
Patricia Barbizet stated: “the evolution of Pernod Ricard’s
governance reflects the company’s willingness to strive for continuous
improvement, and I am honoured to assume the newly-created role of Lead
Independent Director, which will further enhance Pernod Ricard’s
commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance
and oversight. I look forward to working with the Board and management
team as Pernod Ricard executes its strategic vision to drive significant
long-term value for the Group, its shareholders and employees.”
