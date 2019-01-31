Pernod Ricard : launches first major global corporate campaign “Be A Convivialist!”

Press release - Paris, 31st January 2019
For several years Pernod Ricard has made "Creators of
Conviviality" its vision and signature.
On February 1st, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO, will be launching
on his LinkedIn account the first Pernod Ricard global corporate
campaign, “Be a Convivialist.” The campaign is a call to arms to
encourage each of us to exercise more conviviality in a world that’s
becoming less and less like the one revealed in a global survey. The
campaign, which was exclusively launched in China last week during the
Chinese New Year celebrations, has already attained 32 million
impressions on local social media channels.
Today more than ever, conviviality seems to be in decline around the
world.
These were the findings of a global survey conducted by OpinionWay in 11
countries on 5 continents with nearly 11,500 respondents. The results
will form the basis of the Group’s 360° corporate campaign launch.
-
If 91% of those surveyed believe conviviality to be a source of
well-being,
-
61% of them believe the world is less convivial than 5 years ago.
-
Most pessimistic are the French at 82%, followed by Germans at 73%.
-
More alarming, 67% of Millenials (18-34 years) regret meeting their
friends less and less, due to social networks.
-
Today’s champions of conviviality are Mexicans, followed in the Top 5
by Spain, Brazil, China and India. France does not appear in the Top
10.
Documentary film captures convivialists catching up around the
world
As the campaign’s centerpiece, Pernod Ricard is proud to unveil the documentary
"The Power of Conviviality", directed by Elephant At Work,
with a soundtrack from the famous electronic music band, French 79.
Filmed without professional casting, it collates the vibrant testimonies
of “real” people of all origins from around the world, evoking the
importance of what conviviality means to them: shared moments they
define as true and authentic, which are a source of honest joy.
The film crew traveled to 12 destinations around the world,
recording everything from Millennials meeting in a karaoke bar in
Shanghai, friends sharing a night out in Marseille, and guests of a chic
dinner in New Orleans, to New Year's Eve in Berlin, a beach aperitif in
Tulum (Mexico), a Brooklyn bar, and a wedding in Goa. Every occasion
underlined the universal need these moments fulfil in a hyper-connected
world where we no longer take the requisite time to meet in real life.
Pernod Ricard has collected this content on a dedicated platform*,
www.theconvivialists.com,
for everyone who would like to become a convivialist, that is, people
who excel at being friendly, meeting people and sharing.
Visitors to theconvivialists.com will also be able to discover:
-
The portraits of each protagonist in the documentary;
-
A manifesto for a more convivial world;
-
The complete results of the OpinionWay study,
-
Editorial content that analyses mankind’s need to be convivial.
Exclusive partnership with Vice
Pernod Ricard has partnered with Vice to promote and disseminate the
conviviality campaign. "The Power of Conviviality" documentary will be
promoted on several of the platform’s social networks, especially in the
United States, the United Kingdom and China. Moreover, with Vice’s help
Pernod Ricard is developing a series of reports from around the world by
reporter Laurence Cornet and photographer Stéphane Lavoué (Niepce Award
2018), who is a portraitist for the New York Times, The Times in the UK,
Le Figaro and Le Monde. They use their respective talents in the pursuit
of conviviality, meeting people who are true ambassadors for sharing and
authenticity within their communities.
Filmed over several months, the journey takes the reader to a small
island in Ireland to discover the secrets of a legendary pub, meets a
community of surfers lost between the Pacific and the Amazon in
Colombia, on to Cuba, where friendliness is a true religion, to a
strange kingdom in Italy, and to China among a community of women living
on the steps of the Himalayas.
For Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard,
“There’s a real yearning for connection and sharing in today’s
world. Convivialité is more than just a corporate value for Pernod
Ricard, it’s our raison d’être – and it’s proudly embodied every day by
our 19,000 employees across the globe. This mindset echoes the lifelong
motto of my grandfather Paul Ricard, who launched an invitation to all
his employees to “make a new friend every day.”
Focus: OpinionWay survey **: is our world convivial?
OpinionWay and Pernod Ricard surveyed 11,487 people in 11 countries
(including France, Spain, Italy, Germany, United States, United Kingdom,
India, China, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico) to measure conviviality
around the world.
Overall, the results are a goldmine of insights:
- Conviviality is good for you
-
91% of respondents view conviviality as a source of wellbeing
-
90% consider it as a moment of happiness
-
79% associate convivial moments with having a drink or a meal with
relatives
-
Chinese respondents stand out, with 66% preferring dinner at a
restaurant
- 78% of respondents consider their country to be convivial...
-
Top fives countries where respondents consider their country to be
convivial:
-
Mexico (92%)
-
Spain (87%)
-
Brazil (86%)
-
India (84%)
-
China (83%)
-
Europeans judge the conviviality of their countrymen harsly. Only 62%
of French people think their country is conviviality, behind the
United Kingdom (67%) and Germany (69%)
- ... but a majority of respondents admit that conviviality is
declining in their country...
-
Nearly 60% consider their country to be less convivial than five years
ago
-
This figure is particulary bad in France, where 76% of respondents
reply that conviviality is in decline in their country, compared to
64% in Germany
-
Indians (57%) and Mexicans (52%) are the only nations that consider
their country to be more convivial than five years ago
- … And in the world.
-
A large majority of respondents (61%) think the world is less
convivial than five years ago
-
The French are particularly pessimistic with 82% saying the world is
less convivial than before, followed by 73% of Germans.
- Electronic messaging has largely surpassed physical contact
(phone calls, meeting up) as a means of interacting with friends...
-
63% of respondents use SMS or messaging platforms to contact relatives,
-
Top three countries for use of electronic messaging
-
Brazil (83%)
-
Mexico (80%)
-
Spain (79%)
-
France is notable for its continued preference for oral communication,
with 76% of respondents saying they prefer the phone.
- ... and most people think they will meet fewer new people in real
life than five years ago (54%)
-
With the exception of the Chinese (70%) and Mexicans (60%) that think
they meet their relatives more often.
- Streaming at home or a drink with friends?
77% of respondents worldwide admit to refusing to go out with friends
because they wanted to stream a series or film at home.
-
Top 3:
-
India (91%)
-
Brazil (88%)
-
South Africa (85%)
-
France remains steadfastly social, with a majority (51%) saying they
have never made this choice.
-
Young people stand out: 87% of Millennials (18-34 years old) from all
over the world have clearly made their choice and admit to giving in
to the temptation of their screen instead of going out.
- Clearly, conviviality is more at risk among these same
Millenials, due to their growing attachment to the digital world.
-
Two-thirds of respondents confess to seeing less and less of their
friends in real life.
-
64% admit to an addiction to technology, which they would like to curb.
-
60% say that social networks make their friendships more and more
superficial.
-
28% of respondents admit they actually know less than a quarter of
their contacts on Facebook, and only 46% say they know a majority of
them.
-
China, India and Mexico stand out, with more than two-thirds of
respondents saying they have never met more than half their social
network friends.
*”In accordance with local regulation restrictions, this campaign
will not be available in France, Iceland, some States in India,
Indonesia, Poland, Russia, Turkmenistan or Uzbekistan.”
** This study polled 11,487 respondents in 11 countries: France
(1034), United Kingdom (1053), Germany (1058), Spain (1064), the USA
(1051), Mexico (1052), Brazil (1051), India (1031), China (1050),
Australia (1035), South Africa (1008). The interviews were carried out
between the 26th of November and the 12th of December 2018. Each
publication, entire or partial, must imperatively use the following
denomination: “OpinionWay Survey for Pernod Ricard” and no quote
can be dissociated from this title. OpinionWay specifies that the
margin of error of this research is between 1.5 and 3 points at
most for each country sample. The research was carried out in compliance
with ISO 20252.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world’s n°2 in wines and spirits with
consolidated sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the
merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained
development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram
(2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds
one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut
Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The
Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana
Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët
champagnes, as well as Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and
Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,900
people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 “Brand
Companies” and 86 “Market Companies” established in each key market.
Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy
and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard’s strategy and
ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion:
entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker:RI; ISIN code:
FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005795/en/