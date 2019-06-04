Pernod Ricard's 9th Responsib'ALL Day: 19,000 Employees Stop Working Globally to Engage in Circular Economy to ‘Bring Good Times from a Good Place'

Regulatory News:
Press Release – 4 June, 2019
The 9th edition of Responsib’ALL Day, celebrated on 6 June
2019, follows the recent launch of Pernod Ricard’s (Paris:RI) 2030 S&R
roadmap ‘Good Times from a Good Place.’ The roadmap focuses on all
aspects of the business from ‘grain to glass’ and supports the United
Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Its four pillars,
Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making and Responsible
Hosting, bring alive the Group’s vision ‘créateurs de convivialité’ by
mobilising all employees to engage with local communities on
Responsib’ALL Day across 86 countries on the same day.
Created in 2010, Responsib’ALL Day is dedicated to sustainability and
responsibility. Each year, it has an overarching theme which sees Pernod
Ricard companies collaborate with local partners on a wide variety of
community projects. Convivialité is all about sharing, and this notion
of sharing - not only with each other but also with our communities and
all the world’s inhabitants - is deeply embedded in the Group’s values.
This is an opportunity for all employees to show that they are
passionate hosts and respectful guests, creating shared value for all.
This year the focus is on the third pillar of the 2030 commitments –
Circular Making – to foster circularity across the business, to
encourage employees to reimagine the way they use, dispose, and minimise
waste, ultimately moving toward more circular models of consumption.
Alexandre Ricard, the Group’s Chairman and CEO said: “Since 2010
Responsib’ALL Day has come to represent one of the most important dates
for Pernod Ricard and its 19,000 employees across the globe. As the
original ‘créateurs de convivialité,’ we recognise that we all have a
responsibility to work toward building a better world, one that creates
shared value for all. This is clearly the ambition of our 2030 S&R
roadmap. We are proud to address some of the biggest sustainability
issues our consumers and communities face.”
Some initiatives undertaken by employees this year will include:
-
Paris-based affiliates - Pernod Ricard Headquarters, Martell Mumm
Perrier-Jouët, Ricard, Pernod, Havana Club International, EMEA, LATAM
& MENA and the Breakthrough Innovation Group (BIG): all Paris
affiliates are coming together for the first time for this year’s
Responsib’ALL Day to create the ‘Recycling Factory.’ Fifteen
associations are leading sessions on circular transformation for three
main categories: objects, textiles and food
-
Ricard (France): employees are building a sustainable bar from
recycled materials as well as participate in various workshops such as
zero-waste cocktails and construction of eco-plastic point of sale
-
Pernod Ricard UK: activities include transforming materials
into items of use for the community, such as turning plastic bottles
into benches, assisting in various capacities charities that extend
the lifespan of an object, and cleaning beaches
-
Pernod Ricard India: in collaboration with Anthill Playscapes,
employees building from scrap unique school playgrounds integrating
teaching elements across 20 locations
-
Pernod Ricard Mozambique: over 5,000 empty bottles are being
refashioned into ashtrays, reusable glasses and memorabilia, thereby
eradicating the use of plastic for these items. In addition, in
partnership with the Carlos Serra Foundation, renowned for its
proactive initiatives around beach and other public-area cleanups and
recycling, employees are using recycled glass to create socially and
environmentally impactful public infrastructure such as walls in
Maputo Municipality
-
Corby (Canada): in partnership with Trash Tiki, employees are
teaming up with bartenders to raise awareness and solutions for food &
drink wastage as well as to open the first sustainable bars in Canada
-
Pernod Ricard Polska: employees, in partnership with Zero Waste
Association, are cleaning Warsaw’s Vistula Boulevards. Actions include
picking up and segregating litter as well as installing new benches,
bins and signs about recycling. Employees are also participating in
zero-waste workshops to learn about little changes that can have a
huge impact on the environment
-
Chivas Brothers (United Kingdom): employees are working
together, clearing litter from local communities and collecting the
plastic so that it can be given a second life. The plastic will later
be processed by an expert boat maker in partnership with Hubbub and
made into a punt, which will be used for plastic fishing by Keep
Scotland Beautiful.
-
Pernod Ricard Winemakers USA: employees are creating owl and
bat boxes from broken production pallets for use in the Kenwood and
Mumm Napa vineyards, thereby helping numerous species of owls and bats
-
Pernod Ricard Taiwan: building on their ‘Shine Brighter,
Together’ initiative, employees are using approximately 200 recycled
bottles to decorate and light a local community park with an artistic
installation and an environmentally-friendly power source
-
Several other Pernod Ricard affiliates: to respond to the issue
of excess waste, a number of employees are taking part in clean up
initiatives, upcycling and creating useful products from the waste
found. In Ghana and Kenya employees will learn to turn discarded
product bottles into beads and jewellery, while in Argentina and
Uruguay employees will transform the same types of bottles into tiles
and kitchen utensils
To learn more about all the actions taking place around the globe
as part of Responsib’All Day 2019, you can consult the
interactive map. Photos and videos of
these activities will also be available online on this platform
throughout the day.
2030 S&R roadmap
-
The recently-launched Good Times from a Good Place roadmap focuses on
all aspects of the business, from ‘grain to glass,’ based on four
pillars that capture the entire life cycle of the products: Nurturing
Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making and Responsible Hosting. (You
will find the illustration of the 4 pillars of the CSR 2030 roadmap on Pernod
Ricard’s newsroom).
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
-
As ‘créateurs de convivialité,’ sharing is deeply embedded in our
values and so we engage in projects that create shared value for all
and are part of a larger global movement – the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
-
The SDGs are the world’s ‘to do list’ around 5Ps (People, Planet,
Prosperity, Peace & Partnerships) agreed upon in 2015 by all 193
Member States as well the private sector to achieve these goals by 2030
-
The SDGs are a global framework to scale Pernod Ricard’s S&R
initiatives and provide more visibility to its long-lasting commitments
