Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pernod Ricard :'s First International Employee Shareholding Plan Is a Resounding Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

Overall subscription rate of 41.5% and high international participation

Regulatory News:

Press release – 10 July 2019

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) employees were recently presented with the opportunity to take part in their first share ownership plan (see 26 April 2019 press release). The programme was offered to employees in 18 countries representing 75% of the Group’s workforce and proved highly successful, with an overall subscription rate of 41.5%, a level rarely achieved when structured offerings are launched. This result positions Pernod Ricard as one of the companies with the highest participation rates in an international programme, according to figures from the French Federation of Employee Shareholder Associations, FAS (Fédération Française des Associations d’Actionnaires Salariés).

The subscription rate exceeded 60% in a number of countries, such as India (76.45%) and Hong Kong (60.45%). In France, the subscription rate was 56.89%.

This scheme, called “Accelerate,” is in line with the 3-year strategic plan “Transform & Accelerate,” focused on investing for sustainable and profitable long-term growth for all stakeholders, beginning with employees. This inaugural employee share ownership plan is considered to be an inflexion point in the new Human Resources strategy currently being rolled out, « TransfoHRm », as reflected by recently announced initiatives, such as the launch of a new leadership model, the global roll-out of the HR Workday solution and all the managerial initiatives covered by the 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap.

Cédric Ramat, Vice-President Human Resources, Sustainability & Responsibility, said, “The huge response from our employees at the global level, and in particular in a number of countries where this kind of scheme is not customary, is a testament to their commitment and confidence.”

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world’s n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed via six Brand Companies through 87 direct affiliates across five continents. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s three-year strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “We bring good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pBALL AEROSPACE : Completes Critical Design Review of NASA's IXPE Mission
PR
01:06pThree Alliant Women Named Top Women in Benefit Advising
BU
01:05pTrican Well Service Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
NE
01:05pUNITEDHEALTH : Helen Ross McNabb Center, University of Tennessee Medical Center and the United Health Foundation to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment Services in Eastern Tennessee
BU
01:04pCALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD. : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
01:04pOHR PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger Agreement with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.
AQ
01:04pLUTHER BURBANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:04pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Pyxus International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
01:03pSALESFORCE COM : Quip for Salesforce Summer ‘19 Release is Here!
PU
01:03pSALESFORCE COM : 5 Steps to Optimize Your Salesforce Org
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About