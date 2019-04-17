Pernod Ricard : to Acquire Malfy Super-premium Italian Gin Brand

Regulatory News:
Press Release – 17 April 2019
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is delighted to announce the signing of the
agreement with Biggar & Leith for the acquisition of the Italian
super-premium gin brand Malfy.
Malfy is a range of super-premium gins distilled by the Vergnano family
in the Italian region of Moncalieri, and already present in several
international markets such as the United States, United Kingdom and
Germany. Each gin in the Malfy range is distilled using genuine Italian
ingredients such as Italian juniper, coastal grown Italian lemons and
Sicilian blood oranges and pink grapefruits. The range includes 4
different variants: Originale, Con Limone, Con Arancia and Gin Rosa.
For Christian Porta, Managing Director in charge of Global Business
Development of Pernod Ricard: “This acquisition is true to our
long-standing strategy of investing in brands with strong potential in
growing categories. In line with the launch of our “Transform and
Accelerate” strategic plan, we will continue actively managing our
fantastic portfolio of brands.”
Elwyn Gladstone, Founder of Biggar & Leith, said: “We are excited
to see Malfy gin move to the Pernod Ricard family of brands. We believe
that with their stewardship and expertise in building super-premium
spirits brands, Malfy will continue to flourish.”
With this acquisition, Pernod Ricard expands its portfolio further into
the fast growing super premium and flavoured gins categories, following
the partnership with Monkey 47 in 2016 and the acquisition of Ungava in
2018.
This transaction is expected to close shortly.
To download the full version of the press release, go to www.pernod-ricard.com.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world’s n°2 in wines and spirits with
consolidated Sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the
merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained
development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram
(2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds
one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut
Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The
Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana
Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët
champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and
Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 19,
000 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6
“Brand Companies” and 86 “Market Companies” established in each key
market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development
policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard’s strategy
and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion:
entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code:
FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.
About Biggar & Leith
Biggar & Leith owns a small portfolio of spirits from established,
family-owned distilleries who are dedicated to innovation and quality.
The company searches the globe for brands whose bottles transmit the
personality and stories of the people who make them.
RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor, Chiesa Shahinian &
Giantomasi PC acted as legal counsel, and JJB Advisors acted as
management consultant to Biggar & Leith in connection with the
transaction.
Biggar & Leith is based in the New York area. More
information available at www.BiggarAndLeith.com.
