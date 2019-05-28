Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peroxfarma :'s Epaplus Arthicare Supplements a Great Choice During National Arthritis Awareness Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, which is introducing the Epaplus Arthicare supplement product line to the U.S. market this year, urges everyone to take stock of their aches and pains during National Arthritis Awareness Month.

Health.com reports four myths that people have about arthritis:

  • Arthritis only affects the aging.
  • Joint health is not a serious issue.
  • Those with arthritis should avoid exercise.
  • There is no treatment for arthritis.

"There is a lot of confusion about arthritis. As a health and wellness company, we want to educate everyone about the seriousness of arthritis," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, affects more than 27 million people in America. In total, about 54 million adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

"Observances, such as National Arthritis Awareness Month, are a great opportunity to educate people," she added. "Regardless of your age, you can have arthritis. Find out today what your options are?"

As a leading European pharmaceutical company, Peroxfarma has developed a worldwide reputation as a pioneer in joint-care supplements.  The Epaplus Arthicare products offer a unique combination of ingredients (Hydrolysed collagen, Silicon, Hyaluronic acid, vitamins and Magnesium) that provides multiple benefits to joints and bones. Arthicare products also come in different flavors and formats – powder, liquid, tablets, single-dose sachets – to meet the needs of consumers.

Arthritis is a major public health issue in America. The Arthritis Foundation estimates that more than 78 million people will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis by the year 2040. As the Baby Boomer Generation ages, arthritis will affect more and more people.

"We urge everyone to see a doctor if they believe they may have arthritis. The earlier the diagnosis, the better," Xiol said. "Along with what your doctor advises, we believe our Arthicare products can help you."

Peroxfarma decided to expand its retail distribution network to the United States in 2019. In addition to its Arthicare product line, Peroxfarma offers a wide array of nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare and Epaplus Vitalcare.

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

Please direct inquiries to:
Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peroxfarmas-epaplus-arthicare-supplements-a-great-choice-during-national-arthritis-awareness-month-300857431.html

SOURCE Peroxfarma


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aAL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : holds exclusive training programmes
AQ
11:35aGLOBALDATA : Boots closures inevitable after long term decline, says GlobalData
PU
11:35aDOVER : New Larger AseptiQuik® Connector for High-Flow Processes
PU
11:35aBOEING : U.S. Air Force Selects Boeing to Provide Weapon Planning Software
PU
11:35aSERVICEWARE : now included in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index
EQ
11:34aAIR ARABIA : EgyptAir cancels flights to Sudan as nationwide strike begins at Khartoum airport
AQ
11:33aLONMIN : Sibanye-Stillwater says shareholders approve increased offer for Lonmin
AQ
11:33aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Bvlgari #chooseyourtreat
AQ
11:33aSPIRITS TIME INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:32aMIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : Hostage situation in Arad bank
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About