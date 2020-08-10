Log in
Perpetual Motion : Debuts Revolutionary Drone Disinfectant Technology to Drive Safety-First Approaches for Large-Scale Facility Reopenings

08/10/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

New state-of-the-art drone technology and disinfectant provides turnkey cleaning for large indoor and outdoor facilities and arenas

Perpetual Motion, a new company founded by commercial cleaning veterans Scott Thornton, president, and Jimmy Petrick, chief operating officer, to address disinfecting protocol shortcomings in the wake of COVID-19, today announced the launch of its new health-forward, drone-powered disinfecting technology for large indoor venues and outdoor facilities.

Perpetual Motion is a disinfecting distributorship that combines the industry’s most advanced drone from Lucid Drone Technologies with eco-friendly chemistry from Mark-V and Titania and full-service, expert-backed support to enable the large-scale disinfecting needs of learning institutions, athletic facilities and other large infrastructures seeking safe, sanitary and seamless reopenings. These capabilities aren’t limited to outdoor facilities, as Perpetual Motion’s groundbreaking approach empowers disinfecting for indoor venues as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ground sports, concerts, performances, graduations and other events to a screeching halt, impacting local and national economies and country-wide morale. As experts grapple with reopening, Perpetual Motion is springing into action to address the public health necessity of organizations resuming business and daily operations as safely as possible.

By consolidating superior drone technology with a highly effective, non-toxic disinfecting chemistry, Perpetual Motion is providing facility operators and building service contractors an all-in-one full-service solution to alleviate the pressing public health concerns around disinfecting.

“Facilities are eager to re-open, but to date, no company has provided a complete solution for using drone technology to disinfect large facilities and arenas,” said Perpetual Motion president and industry veteran Scott Thornton. “At Perpetual Motion, we see an incredible opportunity to blend safe and effective chemistry with sophisticated American-made drone technology to serve building service contractors and facility administrators as they work to address reopening uncertainties.”

Perpetual Motion is the first to bring to market state-of-the-art drone technology combined with an N-listed EPA-approved, hospital and food-grade neutral Dual Quat disinfectant from Mark-V. This agent is safe for plants, animals and humans with zero harsh residuals and no Quat burn. Once this is applied to disinfect, the magic continues with Titania, a non-friction, antimicrobial coating that adheres to any surface, providing an “armor shield” coat that’s effective for up to a year for continuous protection. Titania creates activated hydroxyl radicals to extract airborne contaminants and reorganizes their molecular structures into harmless everyday compounds. Organic materials coming in contact with the solution will break down upon contact, making it ideal for high-capacity venues that require thorough protection.

“Not only does our solution retain effectiveness for over a year, it’s extremely safe for humans, animals and the environment,” said Perpetual Motion chief operating officer Jimmy Petrick. “As the country takes steps to get back to the activities we love, our holistic drone disinfecting chemistry will give entertainment venues (indoor and out), stadiums, warehouses, churches and schools the technology they need to keep us safe and healthy.”

As a disinfectant distributorship, Perpetual Motion also allows individuals to own a piece of the business to make a steady income, while helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses (such as the seasonal flu). To learn more about how you can partner with Perpetual Motion or become a distributor, visit the website at: https://www.perpetualmotiondrone.com/

About Perpetual Motion

Founded in 2020 by commercial cleaning industry veterans Jimmy Petrick and Scott Thornton, Perpetual Motion supports safe, swift and science-backed reopening protocols for business and organizations of all sizes. For more information, follow Perpetual Motion on social media or visit our website: https://www.perpetualmotiondrone.com/


© Business Wire 2020
