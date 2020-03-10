Log in
Persado : Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020

03/10/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Persado’s innovative AI-platform earned no. 2 spot for artificial intelligence

Persado, the leading AI-platform that unlocks the power of words, announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

Persado was recognized for its innovative work using artificial intelligence to help leading brands realize the full power of language. The news comes on the heels of the company achieving major milestones in 2019, including its landmark deal with JPMorgan Chase to implement Persado technology to drive meaningful communications for all of their marketing efforts, notable impact on Humana’s wellness efforts and other product innovations, including a new suite of AI-driven analytics tools.

“At Persado, we’re focused on helping global brands get the message right for any of their business objectives,” said Alex Vratskides, CEO and co-founder of Persado. “Brands can no longer afford to develop their content and creative using guesswork and Persado’s AI-platform shows that combining human ingenuity with data is unbeatable. We’re thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company this year.”

Since 2019, Persado’s numerous new innovations have given AI a seat at the creative decision-making table, transforming how brands approach and conceive campaigns and generate the right language for their communications channels. Persado is blazing a new path for how leading insurers, banks, retailers and telcos, among others are using its powerful AI-platform to make data-driven decisions on how to communicate with customers. Through Persado's unique ability to generate language that resonates, brands have new ways to engage customers, grow their businesses and make deeper human connections.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Persado

Persado is the AI platform of reference for the choice of words for the enterprise. By unlocking the power of words, companies win every customer moment, experiencing dramatic new levels of brand engagement and revenue performance. Leading global brands, including Chase, Humana, AmEx, Vodafone, Microsoft, and Verizon Wireless rely on Persado to generate content in a dramatically new way to unlock the power of words and emotionally engage consumers, one by one, moment by moment at scale.

The Persado platform uses sophisticated AI, data science, computational linguistics, and machine learning to generate the perfect message by leveraging the world’s most advanced language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and scored words and phrases. Companies can gain full visibility with quantifiable results and data-driven insights to identify the trends and language that wins every moment in the customer journey while ensuring the message always reinforces brand voice.

For more information about Persado or to schedule a demo, visit persado.com, and follow Persado on LinkedIn.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2020
