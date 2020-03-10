Persado : Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020

Persado’s innovative AI-platform earned no. 2 spot for artificial intelligence

Persado, the leading AI-platform that unlocks the power of words, announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

Persado was recognized for its innovative work using artificial intelligence to help leading brands realize the full power of language. The news comes on the heels of the company achieving major milestones in 2019, including its landmark deal with JPMorgan Chase to implement Persado technology to drive meaningful communications for all of their marketing efforts, notable impact on Humana’s wellness efforts and other product innovations, including a new suite of AI-driven analytics tools.

“At Persado, we’re focused on helping global brands get the message right for any of their business objectives,” said Alex Vratskides, CEO and co-founder of Persado. “Brands can no longer afford to develop their content and creative using guesswork and Persado’s AI-platform shows that combining human ingenuity with data is unbeatable. We’re thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company this year.”

Since 2019, Persado’s numerous new innovations have given AI a seat at the creative decision-making table, transforming how brands approach and conceive campaigns and generate the right language for their communications channels. Persado is blazing a new path for how leading insurers, banks, retailers and telcos, among others are using its powerful AI-platform to make data-driven decisions on how to communicate with customers. Through Persado's unique ability to generate language that resonates, brands have new ways to engage customers, grow their businesses and make deeper human connections.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

