Persado : and Emarsys Announce Strategic Partnership to Give Marketers Seamless, Data-Driven Creative and Campaign Automation, Driving a 37 Percent Uplift on Average in CTR for Happy Socks

Joint customers will have access to Persado’s AI-powered language analysis alongside Emarsys’ industry-specific marketing solutions

Persado, the leader in using AI to generate the best-performing marketing creative harnessing the power of words, today announced a strategic partnership with Emarsys, the only marketing platform that knows your industry. The integration combines Persado’s revolutionary platform for generating data-driven creative at scale, with Emarsys’ unmatched turnkey marketing solutions that support profitable revenue growth through smarter acquisition.

Joint Persado and Emarsys customers will now be able to generate, test and serve their marketing campaigns in minutes –– a fraction of the time of a traditional setup. Through the partnership’s API, campaign results will seamlessly flow back into Persado, giving clients access to quantitative and qualitative analysis on the variables that impact performance.

Happy Socks, a leading international and fashion-forward brand, turned to Persado and Emarsys to differentiate themselves during the most competitive marketing day of the year, Black Friday. Together, the partners executed a successful campaign that drove strong results and helped Happy Socks successfully engage customers.

“This integration is incredibly exciting because both Persado’s and Emarsys’ technologies are critical for driving success. Emarsys gives us freedom to easily setup and test campaigns, and Persado helps us empower our messages by generating the perfect language to improve our content’s performance and relevancy,” said Marc Verschueren, Director of Online Marketing and Sales at Happy Socks. “Coming out of our recent Black Friday campaign, we saw an average open rate uplift of 21 percent, and an average click-through-rate uplift of 37 percent. These technologies helped us stand out by taking more risks and thinking outside the box, all without worrying about missing the mark.”

“Today’s CMOs are bombarded with solutions claiming to drive ROI, so identifying the technologies and offerings that provide real value has become increasingly difficult. Marketing teams need products that intelligently achieve results and close the gap between goals and outcomes,” said Assaf Baciu, Co-Founder & SVP of Product and Engineering, Persado. “Through this partnership, we are uniting automation with intelligence. Persado’s AI fully unlocks the power of words and gives marketers certainty in their creative so that they can make every customer interaction count. We are thrilled to work together to give marketers the confidence they deserve.”

“We know that poor attempts to tailor communications will turn customers off. Marketers therefore rely on smart technology to automate and personalize communications across channels, at scale and often in real-time,” said Dave Littlechild, Global Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Emarsys. “This partnership helps us bridge the technology adoption gap that stands between a marketer and his or her ability to profitably driving more revenue. We are excited and look forward to the future as partners.”

The integration of Persado within Emarsys is complete and available to clients now. For more information, visit persado.com and emarsys.com.

About Persado

Persado is reinventing digital marketing creative by applying mathematical certainty to words, the foundational DNA of Marketing. By unlocking the power of words, companies win every digital marketing moment, experiencing dramatic new levels of brand engagement and revenue performance. CMOs from the world’s most valuable brands rely on Persado to generate in a dramatically new way to unlock the power of words and emotionally engage consumers, one by one, moment by moment at scale.

The Persado Message Machine uses sophisticated AI, data science, computational linguistics and machine learning to generate the perfect message for every campaign by leveraging the world’s most advanced marketing language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and scored words and phrases. Marketers gain full visibility with quantifiable results and data-driven insights to identify the trends and emotional language that win every moment in the customer journey while ensuring the marketing message always reinforce brand voice.

For more information about Persado or to schedule a demo, please visit persado.com, and follow Persado on Twitter.

About Emarsys

Emarsys is the largest independent marketing platform company in the world. The company provides actionable intelligence to enterprises targeting their consumers, combining machine learning and data science with true personalization and multichannel delivery to reach consumers most effectively, maximizing engagement and results. With more than 800 employees in 15 global office locations, Emarsys serves more than 2,300 clients in 140 countries. Every month, Emarsys sends over seven billion messages — helping consumers increase revenue and ROI. To learn more about Emarsys visit emarsys.com.

