Persado : and Emarsys Announce Strategic Partnership to Give Marketers Seamless, Data-Driven Creative and Campaign Automation, Driving a 37 Percent Uplift on Average in CTR for Happy Socks

Persado, the leader in using AI to generate the best-performing
marketing creative harnessing the power of words, today announced a
strategic partnership with Emarsys, the only marketing platform that
knows your industry. The integration combines Persado’s revolutionary
platform for generating data-driven creative at scale, with Emarsys’
unmatched turnkey marketing solutions that support profitable revenue
growth through smarter acquisition.
Joint Persado and Emarsys customers will now be able to generate, test
and serve their marketing campaigns in minutes –– a fraction of the time
of a traditional setup. Through the partnership’s API, campaign results
will seamlessly flow back into Persado, giving clients access to
quantitative and qualitative analysis on the variables that impact
performance.
Happy Socks, a leading international and fashion-forward brand, turned
to Persado and Emarsys to differentiate themselves during the most
competitive marketing day of the year, Black Friday. Together, the
partners executed a successful campaign that drove strong results and
helped Happy Socks successfully engage customers.
“This integration is incredibly exciting because both Persado’s and
Emarsys’ technologies are critical for driving success. Emarsys gives us
freedom to easily setup and test campaigns, and Persado helps us empower
our messages by generating the perfect language to improve our content’s
performance and relevancy,” said Marc Verschueren, Director of Online
Marketing and Sales at Happy Socks. “Coming out of our recent Black
Friday campaign, we saw an average open rate uplift of 21 percent, and
an average click-through-rate uplift of 37 percent. These technologies
helped us stand out by taking more risks and thinking outside the box,
all without worrying about missing the mark.”
“Today’s CMOs are bombarded with solutions claiming to drive ROI, so
identifying the technologies and offerings that provide real value has
become increasingly difficult. Marketing teams need products that
intelligently achieve results and close the gap between goals and
outcomes,” said Assaf Baciu, Co-Founder & SVP of Product and
Engineering, Persado. “Through this partnership, we are uniting
automation with intelligence. Persado’s AI fully unlocks the power of
words and gives marketers certainty in their creative so that they can
make every customer interaction count. We are thrilled to work together
to give marketers the confidence they deserve.”
“We know that poor attempts to tailor communications will turn customers
off. Marketers therefore rely on smart technology to automate and
personalize communications across channels, at scale and often in
real-time,” said Dave Littlechild, Global Head of Partnerships &
Alliances at Emarsys. “This partnership helps us bridge the technology
adoption gap that stands between a marketer and his or her ability to
profitably driving more revenue. We are excited and look forward to the
future as partners.”
The integration of Persado within Emarsys is complete and available to
clients now. For more information, visit persado.com and emarsys.com.
About Persado
Persado is reinventing digital marketing creative by applying
mathematical certainty to words, the foundational DNA of Marketing. By
unlocking the power of words, companies win every digital marketing
moment, experiencing dramatic new levels of brand engagement and revenue
performance. CMOs from the world’s most valuable brands rely on Persado
to generate in a dramatically new way to unlock the power of words and
emotionally engage consumers, one by one, moment by moment at scale.
The Persado Message Machine uses sophisticated AI, data science,
computational linguistics and machine learning to generate the perfect
message for every campaign by leveraging the world’s most advanced
marketing language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and
scored words and phrases. Marketers gain full visibility with
quantifiable results and data-driven insights to identify the trends and
emotional language that win every moment in the customer journey while
ensuring the marketing message always reinforce brand voice.
For more information about Persado or to schedule a demo, please visit
persado.com, and follow Persado on Twitter.
About Emarsys
Emarsys is the largest independent marketing platform company in the
world. The company provides actionable intelligence to enterprises
targeting their consumers, combining machine learning and data science
with true personalization and multichannel delivery to reach consumers
most effectively, maximizing engagement and results. With more than 800
employees in 15 global office locations, Emarsys serves more than 2,300
clients in 140 countries. Every month, Emarsys sends over seven billion
messages — helping consumers increase revenue and ROI. To learn more
about Emarsys visit emarsys.com.
