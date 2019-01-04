Perseus Holdings USA : Appoints Veteran Biotechnology Executive William C. Pearson to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perseus Holdings USA, an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, immune-mediated technologies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of William C. Pearson to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Pearson brings more than 30 years of experience as both an executive and independent consultant in the biotechnology industry, with extensive expertise in commercial operations, including contract and reimbursement strategy and acquisitions and strategic alliances. Prior to his retirement in 2005, he served as a member of the Ortho Biotech management board, a Johnson & Johnson company.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Bill as a member of our board of directors," said Buddy Long, chief executive officer of Perseus Holdings USA. "Drawing on his extensive experience in corporate strategy, commercial operations and business development in the biotechnology industry, Bill's insights will be of tremendous value as we continue to advance our personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines through clinical research and into commercialization."

"I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to join the Perseus board as the Company enters into a new phase of growth," said Mr. Pearson. "Perseus has made groundbreaking advancements with its immunotherapy platform of therapeutic cancer vaccines that will transform the way we treat cancer. I look forward to working with the Perseus team to implement a robust development and commercialization plan to help bring these life-saving therapies to patients in need."

Mr. Pearson brings exceptional experience and a strong track record to Perseus having worked in executive leadership and commercial consulting roles at leading healthcare organizations, including Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Oncology, Bayer, Merck, Celgene, Kite, and Sanofi among others. Currently, Mr. Pearson is an independent consultant working with oncology companies to provide strategic guidance on critical issues such as pricing, contracting, reimbursement, policy, managed markets, sales, and marketing strategy.

Previously, Mr. Pearson served as member of the Ortho Biotech management board where he held dual responsibility as vice president of the Oncology Franchise and vice president of the Strategic Customer Group with primary responsibility for PROCRIT® (epoetin alfa). In this role, Mr. Pearson transformed Johnson & Johnson's business model by creating the Strategic Customer Group, the first comprehensive support group within the Company - and a model that would later be duplicated across several Johnson & Johnson organizations. As vice president of the Strategic Customer Group and vice president of the Oncology Franchise, Mr. Pearson oversaw more than 600 personnel and was responsible for over $2 billion in sales. He also led Johnson & Johnson Federal Affairs policy negotiations with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Mr. Pearson attended Wofford College and earned a B.S. degree in Economics. After graduating from college, he entered the United States Army and served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam where he was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and numerous Air Medals.

About Perseus Holdings, LLC

Perseus Holdings USA, LLC is an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, immune-mediated technologies for the treatment of cancer. Perseus holds executive licenses for the tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell (TLPLDC) vaccine and the tumor lysate, particle only (TLPO) vaccine – both personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines designed to attack cancer cells by igniting innate and adaptive immune responses which increase a patient's own production of T cells to fight their specific cancer. Perseus and its subsidiaries are investigating the clinical potential of TLPLDC and TLPO in U.S. FDA clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.perseusholdingsusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward‐looking statements relating to the Company's strategy, objectives, business development plans and financial position. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, strategy, anticipated investments, costs and results, status and results of clinical trials, size of patient population, plans, outcomes of product development efforts, and objectives of management for future operations, may be deemed to be forward‐looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes.

These forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forward‐looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements as a prediction of actual results. None of these forward‐looking statements constitutes a guarantee of the future occurrence of such events or of actual results. These statements are based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Company believes are reasonable.

The forward‐looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates of any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in its actual results, assumptions, expectations or any change in events, factors, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward‐looking statement contained in this document is based.

