Personal Benefit Financial Selects Kestra Financial

Kestra
Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), an industry-leading independent
advisor platform, today announced it has been selected by Personal
Benefit Financial as its independent advisor platform.
Based outside Denver in Lakewood, CO, the professionals at Personal
Benefit Financial oversee $118 million in assets and have enjoyed a
proud 45-year history. Founded by L. Ronald Blair, CFP®, the
firm is now owned by Sharla Rountree, CFP®. The firm is
committed to comprehensive, personalized coaching that helps clients
identify, prioritize, and ultimately achieve their lifelong financial
goals. Rountree herself is dedicated to financial education outside of
the firm, having taught financial planning and investing courses at a
local community college and conducted seminars for federal government
employees.
“We wanted to align with a firm that provides high-touch service,
streamlined operations, and a partnership approach to compliance,” said
Rountree. “That search led us to Kestra Financial, which offers all the
qualities we sought. Their support of women advisors and home office
leaders was also crucial to our decision.”
This move adds to the recruiting momentum generated by Kestra Financial
this year, as Personal Benefit Financial becomes the 27th firm to join
the platform in 2018. Personal Benefit Financial was previously
associated with Royal Alliance, which ranked Rountree on its top 50 list
of leaders nationwide for seven consecutive years.
“Kestra Financial is passionate about partnering with progressive wealth
management firms like Personal Benefit Financial to take their business
to the next level,” said Daniel Schwamb, Senior Vice President of
Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We proudly welcome their
experienced team of advisors and look forward to providing
state-of-the-art technology, personalized consultation, and practice
management support to help Personal Benefit Financial offer an
exceptional client experience.”
About Kestra Financial
Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent
advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial
professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow,
and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention
and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business
management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting
services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.
Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial
offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The
firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in
delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to
their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra
Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory
Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra
Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment
advisers. For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS),
member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra
Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Personal
Benefit Financial is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005096/en/