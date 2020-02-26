Personal Data Protection Bill May Put Spanner for Wikipedia, TikTok in India

CNBC TV18, February 26, 2020

By Nishant Arora

'We urge the Joint Parliamentary Committee, as it considers revisions to the Bill, to eliminate provisions concerning non-personal data from the Personal Data Protection Bill and to remove the data localisation requirements and restrictions on international data flows,' said Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, Country Manager-India, BSA.

