Personal Genome Diagnostics CE Marks Liquid Biopsy Test

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics,
today announced that it has applied the CE mark to PGDx elio™ plasma
resolve. It is the first kitted plasma-based NGS oncology test to have
that certification, enabling greater access to genomic testing for
cancer patients in Europe.
PGDx elio™ plasma resolve is a qualitative in vitro diagnostic test that
uses targeted high throughput, parallel-sequencing technology to detect
single nucleotide variants (SNVs), small insertion/deletions (indels),
amplifications, rearrangements, and microsatellite instability (MSI) in
a broad multi-gene panel in circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated
from plasma samples. It encompasses several clinically actionable
variants across tumor types, enabling more informed treatment decisions.
“We are extremely proud of this important milestone,” said Doug Ward,
Chief Executive Officer. “Our vision is to improve clinical insight,
speed of results, and health economics by delivering a portfolio of
regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products to
laboratories worldwide. The CE mark of PGDx elio™ plasma resolve allows
us to bring this product to Europe, providing greater access to patients
who could benefit from genomic testing, particularly those who cannot
provide tissue samples.”
CE certification indicates conformity with health, safety, and
environmental protection standards for products sold within the European
Economic Area (EEA). With the CE-mark, PGDx aims to advance strategic
partnerships with molecular laboratory and oncology leaders in the
European market to enable genomic testing closer to where patients are
treated, expanding the potential of precision medicine.
The PGDx elio™ plasma resolve previously received Breakthrough Device
designation from The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July of 2018.
About Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personal Genome
Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking
actionable information from the genome. We are committed to developing a
portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products
for laboratories worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from
Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing
and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.PersonalGenome.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005046/en/