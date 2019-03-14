Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Personal Genome Diagnostics CE Marks Liquid Biopsy Test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 06:46am EDT

— PGDx elio plasma resolve liquid biopsy panel brings a local, non-invasive, clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) solution to Europe —

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, today announced that it has applied the CE mark to PGDx elio™ plasma resolve. It is the first kitted plasma-based NGS oncology test to have that certification, enabling greater access to genomic testing for cancer patients in Europe.

PGDx elio™ plasma resolve is a qualitative in vitro diagnostic test that uses targeted high throughput, parallel-sequencing technology to detect single nucleotide variants (SNVs), small insertion/deletions (indels), amplifications, rearrangements, and microsatellite instability (MSI) in a broad multi-gene panel in circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated from plasma samples. It encompasses several clinically actionable variants across tumor types, enabling more informed treatment decisions.

“We are extremely proud of this important milestone,” said Doug Ward, Chief Executive Officer. “Our vision is to improve clinical insight, speed of results, and health economics by delivering a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products to laboratories worldwide. The CE mark of PGDx elio™ plasma resolve allows us to bring this product to Europe, providing greater access to patients who could benefit from genomic testing, particularly those who cannot provide tissue samples.”

CE certification indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA). With the CE-mark, PGDx aims to advance strategic partnerships with molecular laboratory and oncology leaders in the European market to enable genomic testing closer to where patients are treated, expanding the potential of precision medicine.

The PGDx elio™ plasma resolve previously received Breakthrough Device designation from The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July of 2018.

About Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. We are committed to developing a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for laboratories worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.PersonalGenome.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aMEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AQ
07:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build car-free tenancy-right apartments for Rikshem in Upplands Väsby
AQ
07:01aSRG GRAPHITE : Reports Final Drill Results From 2018 Campaign
AQ
07:01aTIDEWATER MIDSTREAM & INFRASTRUCTURE : and Infrastructure Ltd. announces fourth quarter 2018 results and operational update and earnings call
AQ
07:01aWARRIOR GOLD : Initiates Drilling at Goodfish Kirana Project
AQ
07:01aAustralis Capital to Participate in 31st Annual ROTH Conference
PR
07:01aENERGY FUELS : Issues Letter to Shareholders
AQ
07:01aCORREVIO PHARMA : Announces at the Market Offering
PR
07:01aTRANSAT A.T. INC. : - Results for first quarter of 2019
AQ
07:01aRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS : . sees record attendance for US$56+ million auction in Fort Worth, TX
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.