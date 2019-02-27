Personal Genome Diagnostics Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors, Bringing Proven, Industry-Leading Experience in Precision Medicine and Healthcare Policy

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics,
announced today that it has added two new members to its Board of
Directors, Dr. Kavita Patel and Garry Allen Nicholson. Dr. Patel and Mr.
Nicholson bring significant healthcare expertise that is aligned with
and can further empower PGDx’s corporate growth strategy of driving
global access to precision medicine in oncology.
“We are extremely excited to have Kavita and Gary join the PGDx team,”
said Doug Ward, Chief Executive Officer at PGDx. “They bring tremendous,
relevant experience and we look forward to working with them as we
deliver on our strategy of empowering global access to precision
medicine in oncology. Their insights will be critical as we continue to
enable local, standardized Next Generation Sequencing with our portfolio
of tissue based and liquid biopsy products aimed at improving clinical
insight, speed of results and health economics.”
Kavita Patel, M.D., joined New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), a
leading global venture capital firm and investor in PGDx, in 2017 as a
Venture Partner on the healthcare team. In addition to her role at NEA,
Dr. Patel serves as Vice President of Payer/Provider Transformation and
is a practicing primary care physician at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Dr. Patel served in the Obama Administration as director of policy for
the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement in the
White House, where she played a key role in design of healthcare reform
legislation. She also has a deep understanding of Capitol Hill from her
time spent on the late Senator Edward Kennedy’s staff. As deputy staff
director on health, she served as a policy analyst and trusted aide to
the Senator and was part of the senior staff of the Health, Education,
Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee under Senator Kennedy’s Leadership.
Dr. Patel has both a research and clinical background, having worked as
a researcher at the RAND Corporation and a practicing physician in
California and Oregon. She is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader
and serves on the Boards of Directors at Dignity Health and SSM Health
Care. Dr. Patel earned her medical degree from the University of Texas
Health Science Center and a Master of Science in Health Services
Research from the University of California Los Angeles.
Mr. Nicholson brings more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech
oncology experience. From May 2008 through April 2015, he served as
President, Pfizer Oncology and was responsible for driving global
commercialization and sales, clinical development and regulatory
strategy, and business development. Under his leadership, the company
developed and executed the global regulatory and launch strategy for
Ibrance® (palbociclib), the first CDK4/6 inhibitor approved in the U.S.
and Europe. Mr. Nicholson has served on the Board of Directors of the
Pfizer Foundation and was a member of Pfizer’s Portfolio, Strategy and
Investment Committee, which set corporate research and development
priorities and investment strategy. In addition, he was an advisor to
AMPATH, a consortium of North American universities and health centers,
Moi University, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and the Government
of Kenya that helps build sustainable healthcare systems in developing
nations.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Nicholson held various leadership positions
in the oncology division of Eli Lilly and Company. Most recently, he
served as President and Chief Executive Officer of XTuit
Pharmaceuticals, where he also was a member of the Board of Directors.
He currently serves as a Director at Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., G1
Therapeutics, Inc., Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc., and SQZ Biotechnologies,
Inc. Mr. Nicholson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from
the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and an MBA from the
University of South Carolina, Columbia.
About Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personal Genome
Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking
actionable information from the genome. We are committed to developing a
portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products
for laboratories worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from
Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing
and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.PersonalGenome.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005587/en/